I'm A Content Strategist Making $132K & I'm Finally Not Afraid To Negotiate

"I never, ever used to. I was scared shitless to negotiate because I thought that if I ruffled feathers in any way, they'd pull the job offer. As I gained experience and professional maturity (and got coached by my husband behind-the-scenes), I have gotten more comfortable asking for what I want and am worth. I routinely tell friends to do the same and to get educated on comparable roles in their market. I also think it's important to be wary of the 'so much equity' at a start-up when really it's worthless until the company goes public — if it does at all."