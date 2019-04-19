I Make $107K As A Physician Assistant In Mental Health Care

"I did take out loans for undergrad. I worked full-time and went to school full-time and ended up graduating with just under $30,000 in debt. For physician assistant school, I earned a scholarship based on my desire to practice medicine in underserved areas and only had to pay for one semester, which was about $25,000. In total, I owed $60,000 at graduation, but in the past seven months of working, I’ve been able to pay it down $8,000 and am now at $52,000."