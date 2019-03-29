"I would tell myself not to plan for everything. I had always been a planner, looking five or even ten years ahead at what my future could be. The financial crisis of 2008 changed that for me (and for a lot of older millennials like myself), and I had to learn how to go with the flow. As I said above, learning to be more spontaneous with my career has helped me to overcome adversity and put me in a good place in my career."