Career Advice
Work & Money
How Do I Avoid Being A Pushover At Work?
by
Fran Hauser
unstyled
The Cut’s Stella Bugbee Has Absolutely No Time For Self-Care
Justin Ravitz
May 20, 2019
Work & Money
I Make $100,000 & I Asked My CEO For A $22,000 Raise
Ludmila Leiva
May 9, 2019
Work & Money
Watch These TED Talks For a Boost Of Career Inspiration
Ludmila Leiva
Apr 26, 2019
More in Career Advice
Work & Money
17 Interview Prep Tips You Haven’t Heard
Marshall Bright
Apr 26, 2019
Work & Money
These Are The Best Notebooks For Bullet Journaling
Ludmila Leiva
Apr 25, 2019
Work & Money
How To Get A Summer Internship In 9 (Pretty) Easy Steps
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Apr 24, 2019
Work & Money
How To Answer The WORST Interview Question
Picture this: You’re at a job interview, sitting across from a hiring manager who has the potential to determine your fate as it relates to this new
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
9 Questions You Should Ask In An Informational Interview
Sorry, career advisers of the world, but asking for an informational interview is one of the most awkward tasks of your adult life. Yes, yes, we know
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
The Best Résumé Templates For Your 2019 Job Search
No matter what the news says about low unemployment rates, if you don't yet have your dream job, you're going to need every tool at your disposal to
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
The Best Job Search Sites To Use In Your Obsessive Hunt For A New...
Despite whatever else is going on in the world, there has never been a better time to look for a job. We're not talking about the economy here, but
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
I Make $100K As A Director Of Curriculum In Education
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Paid Content
Here's How To Stop Financial Stress From Getting In The Way ...
It goes without saying that collaboration can be key to a successful project, but our greatest collaborative efforts are really only possible when we can
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Work & Money
6 Free (Or Cheap) Ways To Do Your Taxes Online
Tax season is upon us. And while you are likely not too excited about this impending date, you hopefully have already gathered your documents, and taken
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
This Is Why You Were Ghosted After A Job Interview
In 2013, Kristina had just wrapped up an internship at a magazine and was hoping to find a full-time job in New York City. When she saw a listing for a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Paid Content
Living With Balance Is The Key To Entrepreneurial Success — Here’...
Finances are often what stop us from achieving that much sought-after balance in life; we worry about budgets, taxes, what's coming in and going out, and
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Work & Money
I Have Two Master's Degrees & Make $53K As A Math Specialist...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Unequal Paychecks Aren't The Only Issue Facing Women Of Color
Every day across the U.S., workers get up and go to work to make a living. And yet, as we were reminded this past Equal Pay Day, not everyone is making
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm An Aerospace Engineer — & I Make $142K
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Here's How To Answer Those Stressful Behavioral Interview Qu...
After putting together a perfectly crafted cover letter, revamping your résumé, and breezing through an initial phone interview, you've finally landed
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I've Been In Finance For 8 Years — & I Finally Feel Fulfille...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
6 Essential Tips To Help You Create A Strong Personal Brand
These days, there are a lot of conversations happening around personal branding. Whether you are an aspiring social media influencer, an entrepreneur, or
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
New Managers: Here's How To Interview Someone For A Job
Job interviews can be nerve-racking — and not just for the person who's being interviewed. While there's plenty of advice on how to prepare for a job
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Pregnant & Fired: How To Find A New Job When You’re Expecting
When she got fired, Emily Singer, 29, didn’t know she was pregnant. At the time, Singer was working as a reporter in New York City and fell victim to a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
7 Pranks To Play On Your Coworkers This April Fools' Day
April Fools' Day is upon us — the one day of the year when it's appropriate (if not expected) to play some kind of prank on people you work with.
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
I'm A Doctor — & Graduating Into The Recession Taught Me To ...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These 6 Career Quizzes Could Help You Find Your Dream Career
In the past, people generally chose a career path and stuck with it: The first job you landed out of college would be the one you retired from decades
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How Financial Insecurity Led These Women To Found A Money-Focused...
Whether positive or problematic, the relationship we have with money often stems from childhood, the things we witnessed, heard, and experienced during
by
Farnoosh Torabi
Work & Money
How Much Money Do You Actually Need For Retirement?
The thought of saving for retirement is enough to send many young Americans into a spiral. With overwhelming student loans and soaring costs of living in
by
Ludmila Leiva
Paid Content
Turning Failure Into Prosperity: How 4 Women Used Their Setbacks ...
Ask any successful woman and she’ll tell you, on the road to financial freedom and confidence, you’re likely to hit a few bumps along the way.
by
Leeann Duggan
Work & Money
I Took A $27,000 Pay Cut To Advance My Career — & I Have Zero Reg...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
You Should Delete These Words Off Your Résumé (& Use These Instead)
Whether you’re looking to switch career paths, find a better job, or break into the professional world after graduation, a carefully crafted, thoughtful
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
LinkedIn's TransformHER Conference Is Empowering Women Of Co...
Last Friday, people gathered for a tech conference in New York City — but it looked a bit different than what you might expect. The event was
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Changed Companies & Nearly Doubled My Salary — For The Same Job
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
