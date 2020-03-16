Ask A Manager’s Alison Green On What To Do If Your Company Doesn’t Have A WFH Policy Yet

Green’s advice here applies less to workers, but to employers — some of whom we know need to hear this. “If you have someone who doesn't have any paid sick leave or who gets two days of paid sick leave a year, and they might need it for flu season in November, those people are far less likely to stay home if they're feeling sick,” she says. “An employer should want them to stay home. This is not the time to nickel and dime people on paid time off. This is a time where you really have to take a broader view, and figure out, ‘What are the factors as an employer that we have within our control?’”