NYC Public Schools Will Not Close For Coronavirus — But There’s A Good Reason Why

Providing consistent meals and a safe place for children are some of the main factors contributing to why government officials are considering long-term closures a “last resort.” Currently, only schools with a confirmed COVID-19 case are closing, and they are only doing so for 24 hours while experts decide if they need to be closed longer. So far, no New York City public school has reached the need of long-term closure. As of right now, 36 of the 173 confirmed cases in New York State are in New York City. Some private schools in the city, public schools in the neighboring suburb of Scarsdale, as well as the school district in New Rochelle, NY, where the majority of the state’s cases have been confirmed, are already closing temporarily as a precautionary measure