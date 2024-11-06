Donald Trump Wins The Presidency

Donald Trump has won the presidency — this time, as the first convicted felon to become president of the United States. Trump, who is also the oldest person to be in the White House, is joined by Ohio Sen. JD Vance as vice president
The Associated Press called it at 5:30 a.m. EST after Trump took Wisconsin. The New York Times is also reporting the win.
It’s a devastating loss. Let’s not forget that in Trump’s last term, he bragged about being responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the first president to be impeached twice — once for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election, and the second for inciting a violent insurrection at the US Capitol.
With a second term, the reproductive rights of people with uteruses are more endangered than ever before. While Trump denies being part of Project 2025, many who have crafted the plan are Trump allies — his agenda also aligns with many of its policies — and the platform calls for a nationwide ban. John F. Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, told the New York Times that Trump met the definition of fascist, saying he would govern as a dictator and had no concept of the law.
Trump wants to continue reshaping the federal courts to push his conservative agenda forward. He may have the power to instate two more judges to the Supreme Court, solidifying a conservative majority and a bleak future for reproductive rights, voting rights, and other fundamental freedoms.
In addition, Trump’s proposed economic plan will put us into a recession, according to experts, and give tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans and corporations. He has also promised to “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history, and end citizenship rights to children who are born to undocumented parents in America.
We will keep updating this article.