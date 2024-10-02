JD Vance Is More Dangerous Than Donald Trump

Vance’s debate performance scared me more than Trump’s because I knew almost immediately that people would fall for Vance’s lies. Trump is easily identifiable as a racist, sexist bully and a bigot. But Vance is too, no matter how measured his voice remains or how coherent his sentences seem, it’s the same message, and the same horrifying policies. No matter what happens this November, Vance (and many others coming behind him) will continue to capitalize on cosplaying as a working-class, relatable person. And just when he has half of America ready to have a beer with him, Vance will already be laughing his way to the top of the oligarchy that he’s currently propping up. We can’t fall for Vance's smoke and mirrors. Though he packages his rhetoric better than Trump, marketing and branding won’t change that he’s peddling poison and calling it the American dream. What's more dangerous than a well-spoken white man?