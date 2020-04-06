When I started at Procter and Gamble right out of business school, my entry class had four women out of a hundred. So, we were a novelty and often people didn't quite know what to do with us. It wasn’t overt — sometimes you felt a little bit on the outside. You weren’t in the “in” club. I also felt that way at Bain and Company. We knew, particularly after we had kids, that we wouldn't be able to be doing things on the weekends with some of our male colleagues. But we just said, "You know what? We're going to put our heads down, we're going to do the very best job we know how to do.”