Stephanie Linnartz is the Global Chief Commercial Officer at Marriott International where she oversees a wide range of critical business functions including brand management, sales, marketing, revenue management, digital, distribution, consumer insights + innovation, and information technology worldwide. She has been with the company for more than 20 years and worked her way up from a financial analyst. Stephanie’s purview now includes Marriott International’s portfolio of more than one million rooms across 7,000 properties and 30 hotel brands spanning 132 countries and territories with 750,000+ managed and franchise associates. Here's how she feels powerful...
I feel most powerful when…
Making difficult decisions. There are many situations that do not have a straightforward or easy answer and I need to choose a direction and lead my team. I gather as much information as possible, listen to get input from my team and others who have a point of view on the subject, and then really think through the potential outcomes and impact of different scenarios. Being a leader is often about making tough calls, and I try to do it as thoughtfully and with as much information as possible. It’s a very powerful feeling when we come out successful on the other side.
What does power mean to you?
Power can be a loaded word. I prefer the word strength which to me, speaks to one’s power but with a sense of self-awareness, ownership, and attitude. Attitude in particular is incredibly important.
There is a quote from an author named Sherrie Eldridge that sits on my desk and I refer to often. It reads in part: “The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day.”
There is much in life and in work that we can’t control. The part we can always control is how we react. Staying self-aware and harnessing that choice gives us strength, or even power, over our own situation and often influences those around us as well.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Meditation and running help me clear my mind, find space to breathe, and calm me down after a stressful day. Whenever possible, I try to run outside to connect with nature and the world around me. It always leaves me feeling re-energized and ready to tackle whatever comes next.
What's your power anthem?
“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. To me, the song is about so much more than a break up. It’s about the discovery of personal strength following a tough situation and a great reminder of the power and resilience we all have inside of us.
Who's your power icon?
Michelle Obama. She is strong, accomplished, relatable, funny and she has a great sense of style. What I find most inspiring is the way she has used her position as a public figure to encourage the next generation of female leaders. I believe that’s an obligation we all have and the ultimate display of power. I have been fortunate in my career to have some amazing mentors who helped inspire me early on and I’m always looking to give back to the next generation.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A classic dress and a great pair of heels, but always coupled with a strong sense of self, a clear purpose, and confidence!
