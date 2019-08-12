Skip navigation!
Deepica Mutyala On Breaking Beauty Norms
by
Samantha Sasso
Real stories from women who inspire & empower us every day.
Power Diaries
How Ballerina Stella Abrera Lives With No Regrets
by
Cory Stieg
Power Diaries
Coffee Meets Bagel CEO Dawoon Kang On The Importance Of Being Vulnerable At Work
by
Anabel Pasarow
Power Diaries
Why Ashima Shiraishi Thinks Knowledge Is Power
by
Cory Stieg
Power Diaries
Chef Kia Damon Gets Her Power From Paving The Way For Others & Megan Thee ...
Michelle Santiago...
Aug 12, 2019
Fashion
Gabi Gregg Gets Her Power From Being Authentically Herself
And listening to Beyoncé and Lizzo.
by
Eliza Huber
Power Diaries
Jessica Yellin Says Her Life Became Easier When She Stopped Askin...
Jessica Yellin is the former chief White House correspondent for CNN and author of the novel Savage News. She's also the founder of a community called
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Books & Art
Mel Robbins's "5 Second Rule" Is The Opposite Of Millennial Burnout
Mel Robbins’ practical, no-nonsense advice and life strategies teach skills that help people push through the everyday challenges we all face in life, wo
by
Us
Power Diaries
Why Olympic Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Identifies With
Hannah...
Mirai Nagasu is a bronze-medal-winning Olympic figure skater, and the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics in 2018. Here’s what makes h
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
Why Taking Control Of Her Life Made Katelyn Ohashi Feel Powerful
Katelyn Ohashi is a four-time member of USA Gymnastics’ Junior National Team. After competing with a fractured back and two torn shoulders, she decided t
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
Star Equestrian Jessica Springsteen Hopes To Compete In Future Ol...
Jessica Springsteen is a top competitor in the world of equestrian show jumping. She rides horses going up to 30 mph as they jump over six-foot hurdles. Sh
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
How Race Car Driver Katherine Legge Recovers From Disappointment
Katherine Legge is a professional race car driver who’s driven competitively in the German “DTM,’ the U.S. IndyCar Series, and with NASCAR. Today, sh
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
Laurie Hernandez's Incredible Power Comes From Her Parents
Laurie Hernandez is a famed gymnast who took home gold and silver medals with the U.S. “Final Five” gymnastics team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
Why Chloe Kim Always Makes Sure Her Voice Is Heard
Chloe Kim is a 19-year-old snowboarder from Long Beach, California. At the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, she took home a gold medal in the halfpipe event a
by
Cory Stieg
Power Diaries
Missy Franklin Will Never Apologize For Her Greatness
Missy Franklin is a five-time Olympic gold medal swimmer. At just 24-years-old, Franklin is considered one of the greatest backstrokers of all time, and is
by
Cory Stieg
Power Diaries
Every Time The Women's National Team Has Fought (And Won) For Equ...
The soccer stars on the United States women’s national team know how to win. They’ve been crushing it this year at the World Cup as they fight for a fo
by
Molly Longman
Women's World Cup 2019
Know Your Worth & Other Career Advice From The Women's National S...
The U.S. women’s world cup team was making headlines long before they arrived in France. But the press has often had as much to do with how outspoken the
by
Marshall Bright
Entertainment
Inside The World Of Soccer’s Women Super Fans
In 2015, Casey Bednarczyk fell in love with the sport of soccer. A decade after quitting her Illinois town’s soccer league, 18-year-old Bednarczyk watche
by
Elena Nicolaou
Music
Shakira Has The Biggest World Cup Song Of Them All. Here's How Sh...
What’s the most beloved, most streamed World Cup song of all time? If your first guesses were Ricky Martin or Pitbull, you’re way off — the honor bel
by
Courtney E. Smith
Women's World Cup 2019
This Soccer Player's Goals Are Wild — & So Are Her Celebrations
Last week, members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team received criticism because they celebrated after scoring against Thailand in a blowout gam
by
Cory Stieg
