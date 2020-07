Jessica Sepel Gets Her Motivation From Her Community

I take a few steps back, and find space to breathe and reflect. I always try to remember who I am and where I came from. I think returning to your roots in times when you're feeling deflated or powerless can be really grounding, and reminds you of your purpose, your "why." It's important to acknowledge you won't feel powerful every minute of every day, so accepting that, making peace with it, and reflecting in those moments can be really powerful.