Jessica Sepel Gets Her Motivation From Her Community

Jessica Sepel is a clinical nutritionist, best-selling author, and the founder of JSHealth, an Australian-based brand that spans across multiple ventures, selling vitamins and supplements, nutrition programs, and a health app. Jess says she created JSHealth out of a desire to help those who struggle with issues around weight and fad dieting, and to encourage them to approach health from a kind, balanced place. This is what makes her feel powerful.
I feel most powerful when…
I hear from my JSHealth community how our philosophy and products are helping them become more confident and happy in themselves. Helping people feel more confident is such a powerful feeling. It motivates me every single day to keep delivering products my community needs to live their healthiest, happiest lives!
Power to me means…
Being true to yourself. Owning up to who you are — both your faults and successes. Power is authenticity, there is such a strength in being yourself throughout all the ups and downs in life. I'm always encouraging my community to be confident in themselves, and that to me is the most powerful thing you can do!
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I take a few steps back, and find space to breathe and reflect. I always try to remember who I am and where I came from. I think returning to your roots in times when you're feeling deflated or powerless can be really grounding, and reminds you of your purpose, your "why." It's important to acknowledge you won't feel powerful every minute of every day, so accepting that, making peace with it, and reflecting in those moments can be really powerful.
What's your power anthem?
Be kind. Kindness is the most powerful trait of humankind. It's deeply undervalued, and should never be overlooked.
Who's your power icon?
My mother, sisters, grandmothers, and the JSHealth team. They are all the essence of female power, and inspire me every single day.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
My JSHealth jumper and t-shirt. I am so proud of what the brand has grown into, and wearing these items reminds me of the hard work, commitment, and dedication I put into the brand to reach where we are today, as well as the power of my message and philosophy, and the impact this has had on so many people around the world.
