Your Week 1 Menu Of Healthy Food That’s Not Boring

So you're not a whiz in the kitchen . No worries, neither are we. That's why when we set out to find the best food whisperer to help guide you through your dietary resolutions this year, we picked Jessica Sepel. She's an Australia-based nutritionist who used to be a serial dieter, but eventually realized that there was more to life than counting calories. Since then, she's been helping people feel good about what they eat with her colorful, healthy, and easy-to-make recipes. So even if you kinda hate cooking, we've got you covered with four weeks (Monday through Friday) of breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes that pretty much anyone can follow.