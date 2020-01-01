Here’s Week 1 Of Your Exclusive Kayla Itsines Workout

This full-body workout program, which I created specifically for Refinery29 readers, is designed to help you get active and get moving in the new year. These workouts are all 28 minutes in length and are great if you're short on time or just want to get your workout done for the day. Best of all, you can do them anytime, anywhere.
Each workout in this series is made up of two circuits that contain four exercises each. Set a timer for seven minutes and complete the movements in Circuit 1, taking a 30-second rest at the end of each lap (a lap is all four exercises in a circuit) so you can maintain your form throughout the whole workout. (You should aim to complete as many laps of each circuit as possible within the seven minutes.)
Then, rest for 60 seconds before beginning Circuit 2. Repeat both circuits again for a full 28-minute workout!
If this sounds confusing at first, don't worry — just take a look at the first day and my videos to get the hang of it.
There are five days of workouts here, which are meant to be completed over the course of seven days. How you complete them, and in which order, is up to you, but I don't recommend that you do resistance workouts on consecutive days. Instead, you should aim to include a LISS (low intensity, steady state cardio) or recovery session on the days between resistance workouts to allow adequate recuperation.
In this slideshow, you'll find the workouts, reps, and accompanying videos. But if you need more detail on how to perform these exercises, please download Week 1 of the Kayla Itsines x Refinery29 PDF here.
Next week, on Jan. 8, we'll share Week 2 of the program.
TIP: Short on time? Complete Circuit 1 and Circuit 2 for a quick 14 minute full-body workout. It might be speedy, but you'll still feel the burn!
Kayla Itsines is an Australia-based global fitness trainer with the SWEAT App.