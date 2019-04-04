Skip navigation!
Butt Workouts
Fitness
How To Work Out In A Hotel Room
by
Cory Stieg
Butt Workouts
I Tried Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Butt Workout & It Was Tough
Cory Stieg
Apr 4, 2019
Fitness
6 Sex Positions That Basically Are A Workout
Cory Stieg
Mar 26, 2019
Fitness
How To Make The Most Of Your Elliptical Workout
Cory Stieg
Feb 25, 2019
Butt Workouts
Why This Common Squat Wisdom Is Actually Not True
There are a lot of rules when it comes to squats: keep your chest up, shift your weight to your heels, lower your butt like you're sitting in a chair.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Top Workouts Of 2019 — According To ClassPass
When ClassPass hit the scene in 2013, workout routines as we once knew them were shook. Instead of belonging to one exclusive gym or studio, the company
by
Us
Fitness
How The Megaformer Became A Go-To Celebrity Workout Machine
It's like Pilates on steroids. It'll make you so sore you can't breathe. It changes your abdominal muscles like crazy. These are some of the ways that
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
This Is How Bachelor Contestants Work Out
Tonight, Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on The Bachelor. If you’re not sure who the new Bachelor is, he's an athletic dude: he used to
by
Cory Stieg
Butt Workouts
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Give You A Stronger Butt
Most of us have heard that squats are supposed to be simple and good for you — you bend down, stand up, and boom, you've got a stronger and bigger butt.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Really Work Your Butt For The Perfect Squat
Pretty much anyone from Kim Kardashian to Olympic weightlifters will tell you that doing squats is key to building a strong butt — and that's definitely
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Meghan Markle Briefly Played Basketball In Heels — But, Please Do...
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is known to be down with wellness. In her pre-royal days she ran a blog called The Tig, which often covered health
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Work Out At Home If You Have No Space For Activities
If you live in an apartment, you have likely made some sacrifices to make your tiny living space more functional. Maybe you chop vegetables on the couch
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
EMS Workouts Seem Cool — But Are They Safe?
Maybe you've seen photos of Hannah Bronfman or Ashley Graham on Instagram, working out in a futuristic suit with wires hooked up to their muscles. Maybe
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Here's The Deal With That Crotch-Ball Workout You're Se...
Every now and then New Yorkers see something on the subway that's bizarre enough to give them pause. Lately, that's been an advertisement that features a
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
I Tried Kim Kardashian's Butt Workout & Am Forever Changed
Before Kim Kardashian West was a business mogul, a beauty influencer, and a pop culture icon, she was known for her legendary butt. Kim has always been
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
These Are The Best Barre Classes In NYC
You sign up for a new barre class, thinking you know what you're in for: some ab work, lots of pulsing up and down, maybe something resembling ballet.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Strength-Training Machines You Should Learn To Use In Your Gym
Look around in the weight room at your gym, and it might seem like you're just staring at a junkyard scattered with random metal items and sweaty bodies.
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
9 Workout Tips You Can Steal From This
Bachelor
Contestant
It's tradition for there to be at least one fitness professional scattered amongst the batch of Bachelor or Bachelorette contestants. On Rachel's season,
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Work Out When You’re Home For The Holidays — Without Makin...
Your hard-earned vacation time is finally here, and chances are you're ready to chill, hard. But between your baking sessions and screenings of The
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
These YouTube Workouts Are Exactly What You Need To Chill
Your bus home was delayed. Your sibling's partner is ruining your family fun. You showed up empty-handed to your S.O.'s parent's party. You have to cancel
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Bored Of Squats? Mix Up Your Routine With These Variations
Trainers say if you want to strengthen your butt and legs, you should do squats — lots and lots of them. But no exercise is perfect, and bobbing up and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What Top Trainers Say You Should Do If You Only Have 30 Minutes I...
They say that the hardest part of any workout is showing up. But even if you do manage to get your body in a gym, then you still have to figure out what
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Tired Of Squats? Here's How To Do A Wall Sit
Fabulous as they may be for strengthening your butt, squats can get old fast. Sure, there are plenty of squat variations that make the move a little less
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How This YouTube Trainer Got Me To Actually Want To Work Out
As a child, I famously told my parents that I didn't want to be friends with a girl in my class because she "smiled too much." I've always been cynical
by
Cory Stieg
Health
3 Old-School Workouts That'll Get You Stronger Than Ever
The leotards. The high ponytails (with bangs, of course). The sweet, sweet moves. Do a quick search for '80s or '90s aerobics videos and you’re in for a
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
The Awesome Benefits Of Working Out Your Butt
Give yourself a pat on the butt for all the hard work your butt does on a daily basis. Besides providing a cushiony seat wherever you go, your butt
by
Cory Stieg
Health
Get In Killer Shape In Just 9 Minutes
If you think committing to working out means regular, hour-long slogs on cardio machines or marathon sessions in the weight room, quit playing that mind
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
The Butt Exercise Fitness Pros Swear By
Unless you've spent the past year living under an internet-free rock, you've likely noticed that butts have become a definite thing. Songs have been
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The MOST Effective Butt Exercise, Period
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
3 Squat Tweaks For A Better Butt Workout
We looked into your fitness future and this is what we saw: You have a lot of squats ahead of you. That's because it's one killer move — a simple,
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
You’re 1 Step Away From A Better Butt
You’re probably already climbing a few flights of stairs each day, whether you're dragging yourself up from the subway stop, heading home to your
by
Bari Lieberman
