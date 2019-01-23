When ClassPass hit the scene in 2013, workout routines as we once knew them were shook. Instead of belonging to one exclusive gym or studio, the company revolutionized open membership access to the best fitness classes available. And nearly six years later, the expansive offerings are still growing strong. ClassPass recently released its fitness trends for 2019, with analytics on the most popular workouts across the country pulled by a dedicated team of data scientists — from barre-lovers in Tucson to spin-fanatics in Houston and strength training-squads in NYC.
According to the company, "studio fitness is the best way to work out," because of the small group sizes matched with specialized training from best-in-class instructors. These classes are, "a perfect place to learn something new, or to perfect the skills you already have," the site stresses — and we're counting down the top five movement trends to most popular studios ahead. Scroll on to find out if your go-to fitness fad made the list...And maybe for a little inspiration to try sweating something new in 2019, too. If you haven't tried it yet, ClassPass is offering a free month trial to be redeemed before the end of January 2019. And if you have tried it, drop us some feedback on what classes rank in your top five.
*To determine these rankings, ClassPass uses proprietary algorithms created by their team of data scientists, designed to analyze a variety of information like number of class reservations, user reviews, and class ratings.*