Beauty
The Experts' Guide To The Best New York City Hair Salons
Us
13 hours ago
Shopping
This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Travel
Us
May 19, 2019
Beauty
The Definitive Guide To Picking The Perfect Sunscreen For You
Us
May 16, 2019
Beauty
The Sunscreens Top Dermatologists Really Use Every Day
Of all the skin-care products we use, sunscreen is the most powerful — and perhaps the most scrutinized. To pass the basic buy test, it must be broad
by
Us
Beauty
White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019
We can all agree that eyeliner is not the easiest makeup product to apply, and it's likely to end up everywhere but your lashline. Luckily, there's a
by
Us
Beauty
25 Sunscreens That Actually Work For Breakout-Prone Skin
The moment when you suddenly realize you're an adult can come amid a seemingly random activity — depositing money in your newly-formed 401k, making
by
Us
Fashion
24 Denim Shorts That Are Always Cool, Never Basic
Denim shorts, much like the crop tops or tight dresses of the world, tend to dance on that fine line between cool and basic. It's all too easy to settle
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
From Pink To Blue To White, Hilary Duff's Hair Evolution Is ...
Since she came on the scene more than 15 years ago, Hilary Duff has served as a walking Instafeed of top beauty trends. Throwback to her Lizzie McGuire
by
Us
Beauty
16 Pore Strips That
Actually
Work
If you had told us 15 years ago that we'd be sticking the equivalent of duct tape to our nostrils, forehead, and chin, then ripping them off and furtively
by
Us
Beauty
Hair Bows Are Back — & Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of The Trend
Everything in life circles back eventually — this we all know — but to be honest, we did not see this one coming: the return of hair bows. On both
by
Us
Beauty
37 Celebrities Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
There is only one rule of makeup, which is that there are none. Foundation diehard? Allow us to direct you to our favorite ones. More the fiercely
by
Us
Beauty
These Met Gala Beauty Looks Will Go Down In History
The Met Gala — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit — is what Andre Leon Talley once called "the Super Bowl of
by
Us
Beauty
Meghan Markle Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends & No One Has Not...
Meghan Markle set the beauty world on fire when she walked down the aisle during her royal wedding. On the big day, she wore a barely-there foundation
by
Us
Shopping
The Best Of The Basics: The Buys That Defy Trends
We don't follow trends because we have to — we follow fashion trends because we like to. There's always something exciting about seeing what new colors,
by
Us
Beauty
What Beyoncé's Natural Hair
Really
Looks Like
When you're one of the most idolized and talked-about celebrities on earth, people want to know everything about you, from what you eat and drink to your
by
Us
Beauty
26 Protective Styles To Try If You're Transitioning To Natur...
When I decided to transition my hair from relaxed to natural over the course of a year or so, I naively thought I could continue my usual lazy-girl
by
Us
Beauty
14 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work
Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in pursuit of a natural
by
Us
Fashion
Busty Girl Swimsuit Problems — Solved
As excited as we are for beach season, it doesn't come without its challenges — namely, finding that perfect swimsuit for lounging by the sea. This is
by
Us
Beauty
Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us
by
Us
Beauty
These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is A Must-Try For Sp...
A lot of people refer to the '90s as the golden decade for style and beauty inspo, but with all due respect, we've got to give the early 2000s its props.
by
Us
Fashion
The Most Popular Shopping Site Among Teens Is... Amazon?
When it comes to marketing, teenagers are the ultimate get. Just look at the success of MTV (when they still played music), Abercrombie & Fitch (ten years
by
Us
Home
This Is Bobby Berk's Latest Venture
If you've ever wanted to buy something that Bobby Berk has artfully placed in a Queer Eye hero's home or wondered exactly how those renovations actually
by
Us
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
19 NYC Colorists Who Will Give You The Best Hair Of Your Life
Complain all you want about New York City's overpriced apartments, unreliable subway system, and the stench of hot trash on your commute to work— but
by
Us
Shopping
Every Amazon Product To Add To Your Cart This Week
It's no secret that Amazon owns our shopping habits. So much so, it's become our go-to for everything from a 10 pack of Pocky sticks to designer dresses,
by
Us
Beauty
How To Even Out Your Skin Tone Once & For All
One of the most common skin-care woes we hear from both readers and friends is an uneven complexion — more specifically, those dark spots left over from
by
Us
Entertainment
KiKi Layne Stole Our Hearts In
If Beale Street Could Talk —
There’s a scene in If Beale Street Could Talk that I think about constantly. It’s brief and has no dialogue — the only words are those spoken
by
Us
Books & Art
Tomi Adeyemi Has Changed The YA Landscape Forever
Even before her debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone, came out in March 2018, people called Tomi Adeyemi the next J.K. Rowling. But the
by
Us
Entertainment
Ego Nwodim Is The Breakout
SNL
Star America Needs Right Now
In the annals of recent Saturday Night Live history, countless cold opens stand out for their loopy takes on politics. Just one is memorable for
by
Us
Beauty
This Celeb-Favorite Blowdryer Is 25% Off Right Now
While blowdryers are a dime a dozen, a great one is not easy to come by. And when you do find a fantastic blowdryer with rave reviews, you have to be
by
Us
