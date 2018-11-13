Sure, you could freeze in line for hours just to score a new television that's slightly bigger than the one you have now OR you could find one of Black Friday's best deals from the comfort of your couch.
If you're like most of us, you work out for various reasons — to stay fit, to clear your mind, to get the perfect 'gram. You also probably get bored easily. Enter ClassPass.
ClassPass is a membership system that allows you to try all kinds of fitness classes all over the world. Monthly memberships normally start at $15 a month for a certain number of credits depending on where you live, but with its special Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, your first month is free. You can then use your credits to book classes. The number of credits that it costs to book a class varies based on popularity of the class and time you go.
It's never too early to get a head start on your New Year's resolutions, and if you've been looking to shake up your workout routine, then this ClassPass deal might be just what you need.
