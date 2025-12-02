The Super Cold Moon In Gemini Is The Vibe Shift We’ve Been Waiting For
As we come nearer to closing out 2025, the Cold Moon in Gemini on December 4th serves up some positivity for us all in the midst of Sagittarius season — putting us in an excellent mindset. In short: It is the vibe shift we’ve been waiting for.
This is the second-to-last supermoon in the series; the next one occurs on January 3rd 2026. A supermoon occurs when the moon is in proximity to the earth in parity. When this happens, we feel the effects of illumination more deeply and intensely as the moon appears to be fuller, brighter, and shinier.
The last Full Moon of 2025 is asking us to make crucial decisions before New Year. We are torn between two different directions, offering us the chance to evolve or stay the same. The caveat is that we may not be ready to move forward, as numerous loose ends need to be addressed. These issues have been swept under the rug because we've been lost in a sea of emotions this past month, when five planets were retrograde, tugging at our heartstrings and making us yearn for the past. It's no wonder we've been in a haze.
As we dust off the stale vibes, the Full Moon calls upon us to be more open with our emotions and discuss them with others. Since the Nodes of Destiny are squaring the lunation, we need to be ready to state our opinions. There can be issues in communication, causing problems with others. Still, if we mentally grow and use this opportunity to be more direct and not hold back, then we will be able to move past the internal conflict and tension that we are feeling. Letting go of our old patterns will be challenging, and we may fluctuate throughout the process. It'll take a minute, even though we are starting the journey now.
Keep in mind that Mercury is still in its “retroshade” phase since the planet ended its retrograde on November 29th. Mercury is still dealing with situations brought on by the retrograde until December 16th, when it clears the post-shadow zone. As a result, we may still be dealing with issues from then, as Mercury is revisiting that timeline. Therefore, it's essential to think before speaking and not act impulsively, as there may be sensitivities that others feel, including ourselves. Being kind and compassionate is always crucial in times like these, especially since the mutable Supermoon takes on the sentiments of those surrounding them.
Remember that three planets are currently moonwalking in the sky: Jupiter in Cancer, Uranus in Taurus, and Neptune in Pisces. While they don't have an intense or immense impact on us, they'll reveal the motives of others. They are helping us to understand the importance of living our best lives — no matter what’s gone down in the recent past. The future seems to be prosperous and infinite, giving us an optimistic push toward our aspirations.
This energy is highlighted by the presence of the star Cursa (fixed stars add seasoning to the flavor of planets), which plays an important role during this lunation. Being that Cursa is beneficial and lucky, we’ll be able to get through problems without a hitch. The universe is offering us the opportunity to enhance our fortune by giving us an abundance of love and kindness. Cursa is making us extremely sociable and wanting to connect with others. Beware that it can unlock scandals, so don't repeat rumors that may or may not be valid.
Even though things may seem grim before the Full Moon, the energy will give us the motivation to tap into the power within ourselves. This is an opportunity for us to make things better — especially for ourselves and those we care about.
