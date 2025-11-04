The Super Full Beaver Moon In Taurus Asks You To Embrace Fun & Pleasure

The intoxicating energy of the Supermoon will lead us to our most genuine sentiments and yearnings. Once we've tasted sweetness, our thirst for more may increase. The expectations we have for the future may go beyond what we get — but in the end, we will be delighted with what we receive. We can't always get what we want (exceptionally high); however, we will come close enough to satisfy our needs and attain greatness the following day. The universe gives us more than we ever hoped, so don't fuss and drink it up. Let the optimism flow. Do not take anything or anyone for granted — show them you care.