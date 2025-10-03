The Super Full Harvest Moon In Aries Is Here & It’s Time To Exist On Our Own Terms
As the famous saying goes, “Don’t just dream it, be it!” This expression rings true during October 6’s Super Full Harvest Moon in Aries. This rioting lunation brings us back to ourselves and helps us redefine our lives. We hold the power to become the person we are meant to be by transforming the way we view ourselves. Without drama or fear, we are ready to spark our hearts and embrace ourselves with compassion and kindness. When we look in the mirror, we’ll adore the person we see. We hold the key to this amazing state of mind and glory.
A supermoon occurs when the Moon is at perigee to Earth. You may be scratching your head, trying to figure out what the astronomical term means. I'm gonna save you a trip to Google and explain. Simply put: The Moon is closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger than normal. So, if you're looking at the night sky and thinking about why the Full Moon is bigger and brighter, it just means it is in a closer orbit to our planet. However, note that the emotional effects of the lunation might hit hard. This season has three supermoons: October 6, November 5, and December 4.
The Harvest Moon is the Full Moon that occurs closest to the Fall Equinox (which was on September 22). This lunation is a time for farmers to secure their bounty and crops as we transition toward the year's colder months. Spiritually, the Harvest Moon offers celebration, abundance, and blessings. We thank the Earth for its bounty and beauty before heading into the darker days. The Super Full Harvest Moon provides us with a moment of reflection and gratitude, in which we can move towards our inner cravings by balancing out our emotions. It’s a glorious time — no wonder Neil Young’s been crooning about this lunar glow-up for decades.
The day of the Harvest Moon has a lot going on, astrologically. For starters, the communication planet, Mercury, dives into Scorpio. Mercury in Scorpio likes to have meaningful and intense discussions. This Mercurial placement is often suspicious of others, leading us to proceed cautiously when trusting others. Our passions will be ignited, even if we have trouble discussing them, as the water sign is less conversational and more intuitive. We’ll lean into our emotions and gut feelings — especially when Mercury creates a minor frustration with Neptune retrograde in Aries. If something is off, listen to the voice within and move away from it.
Uranus retrograde in Gemini shares a gentle aspect with the North Node of Destiny, making us run away from the mundane and embrace change. Uranus is walking us up from the daze and haze we’ve been under, allowing us to revolutionize our personal philosophies about how we live and spend our time. We want to seek excitement and joy at all costs by throwing caution to the wind. Be careful not to get too reckless and impetuous because we may regret our decisions later and blame the Moon for our actions.
The asteroid Ceres (which represents nurturing and TLC) links up with the Moon in Aries, urging us to put self-care and self-love at the top of our priorities. Focus on ventures that make you happy, even if they don’t align with the status quo. Revel in the company of people who challenge your ideology and offer new concepts. Live boldly and greatly — most importantly, unapologetically!
The takeaway from the Super Full Harvest Moon in Aries is that we should exist on our own terms. Those who wish to silence us aren’t the people we need to surround us. We can create the dynamics we want and never settle for anything less than what our hearts deserve and desire. The energy will be high, pushing us to rush through our choices and jump into the next best thing or person that catches our fancy. However, it is advisable to watch matters unfold. March to the beat of your own drum and embrace the most authentic versions of yourself. Cheers to that!
