Your November Horoscope Is Here & It Will Be Emotionally Consuming

As if that wasn’t enough, Jupiter retrograde begins on 11/11 in Cancer. If Mercury retrograde is the mental review, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is the emotional one. Expect tender feels, nostalgia bombs, family karma flare-ups, and a re-evaluation of what emotional security actually means. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer asks: Have you been caretaking others at the expense of yourself? Or avoiding intimacy under the guise of independence? Either way, this is your cue to grow — not by going “out there,” but by going in here.



And then — finally — the clouds begin to part. On November 21 at 8:35pm, the Sun enters Sagittarius. That’s when the heaviness begins to lift. Your inner child wakes up. Your passport starts winking at you. There’s laughter again… the kind that surprises you mid-sentence. Sag season reminds us that we don’t always need a plan; we need a vision. And with Saturn finally stationing direct in Pisces on November 27, some of the lessons and limits we’ve been trudging through since June finally start to make sense. You’ve earned your wisdom stripes. Now you get to dance with them.



To wrap it all up, Mercury stations direct on November 29, and Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30. So not only are we clearer, but we’re funnier, flirtier, freer. The month ends with a bang… in the best way. So yeah, the first three weeks of November may feel like crawling through an emotional escape room, but the final stretch? It’s giving spiritual carnival. An open road. And if you play your cards right, you’ll end this month with a deeper trust in your heart, your boundaries, your voice — and your ability to rise.



Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.