Your November Horoscope Is Here & It Will Be Emotionally Consuming
November starts off like a smoldering poem written in invisible ink, and ends like an action-packed indie film with a rom-com twist and a psychedelic soundtrack. If October was about uncovering what haunts you, November is about what you do with the ashes. Are you going to keep poking around in the ruins, or are you finally going to build the fire pit, roast the marshmallows, and invite your higher self to come hang?
The astro-weather this month is intense, deep, philosophical, and yes… messy. But in the best “clarity-through-chaos” kind of way. We kick off the month with Mars shifting into Sagittarius on November 4 after an emotionally consuming six-week stint in Scorpio. Mars in Scorpio was laser-focused, obsessive, and operating like a detective with a vendetta, chasing one target at a time with no room for distractions.
Now, with Mars in Sagittarius, the energy gets more expansive, scattered, and inspired. But don’t let the hype fool you. This isn’t just a sprint toward “bigger and better.” Jupiter (Sag’s ruler) is retrograde in Cancer, so the compass is internal. Expansion for expansion’s sake is out. Heart-led, intuitive expansion is the only way forward. Every opportunity that knocks this month should be questioned: “Do I want this because it’s shiny? Or because my soul says yes?”
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 is like a cosmic weighted blanket. It’s earthy, ancestral, and anchored in reality, but still deeply sensual and steeped in beauty. Venus rules this moon, and she’ll be in the final degrees of Libra at the time, which adds a soft, romantic, and artful lens to the emotional intensity. There’s an invitation here to release the need to hustle for worthiness. Let your nervous system downshift. Let pleasure be productive. Let simplicity be sacred.
Venus joins the Scorpio party on November 6, the day after the Taurus full moon. So while Mars has left the chat, Scorpio energy is still very much holding court. With the Sun, Venus, and later Mercury retrograde all swimming in Scorpio’s dark, transformational waters, the vibe is: “If I can’t bond with you on a soul level, what are we even doing here?” Expect obsessions, secrets, power plays, and some steamy (and possibly confusing) connections. Intimacy is currency this month — spend it wisely.
On November 7, Uranus retrograde shifts into the final degrees of Taurus, where it will complete its seven-year revolution through this sign. This is major. Taurus represents our values, our money, our bodies, our land, and our sense of stability. Uranus represents upheaval, revolution, and awakening. Over the next few months, we’re being asked to reflect: How have your core values changed since 2018? What financial, physical, or emotional risks have actually brought you closer to your truth — and what comfort zones have quietly been killing you? These final Uranian activations are wildcards, but they’re also full-circle. Prepare for the plot twists.
Here comes the real kicker: Mercury retrograde begins November 9 in Sagittarius, just five days after Mars enters the sign. And it’s giving existential crisis with a laugh track. Expect mental overload, spiritual rants, lost documents, misunderstood texts, and big ideas that may not land… just yet. You might say too much, or not enough. But it’s all part of the recalibration.
Then on November 18, Mercury retrogrades into Scorpio. Cue déjà vu. Whatever themes came up in October when Mercury was originally in Scorpio? They’re back. But this time, you’re not just collecting receipts — you’re reading them aloud and deciding which ones you want to return and which ones you’re keeping as trophies. Lessons will repeat until integration happens.
As if that wasn’t enough, Jupiter retrograde begins on 11/11 in Cancer. If Mercury retrograde is the mental review, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is the emotional one. Expect tender feels, nostalgia bombs, family karma flare-ups, and a re-evaluation of what emotional security actually means. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer asks: Have you been caretaking others at the expense of yourself? Or avoiding intimacy under the guise of independence? Either way, this is your cue to grow — not by going “out there,” but by going in here.
And then — finally — the clouds begin to part. On November 21 at 8:35pm, the Sun enters Sagittarius. That’s when the heaviness begins to lift. Your inner child wakes up. Your passport starts winking at you. There’s laughter again… the kind that surprises you mid-sentence. Sag season reminds us that we don’t always need a plan; we need a vision. And with Saturn finally stationing direct in Pisces on November 27, some of the lessons and limits we’ve been trudging through since June finally start to make sense. You’ve earned your wisdom stripes. Now you get to dance with them.
To wrap it all up, Mercury stations direct on November 29, and Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30. So not only are we clearer, but we’re funnier, flirtier, freer. The month ends with a bang… in the best way. So yeah, the first three weeks of November may feel like crawling through an emotional escape room, but the final stretch? It’s giving spiritual carnival. An open road. And if you play your cards right, you’ll end this month with a deeper trust in your heart, your boundaries, your voice — and your ability to rise.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
You’re no stranger to fire, Aries, but this month starts in the deep end of water, and asks if you’re really ready to feel the heat that comes from within. Scorpio Season is activating your sector of shared intimacy, soul ties, and karmic debts. That’s not exactly light-and-breezy terrain. Especially with your ruling planet, Mars, still journeying through Scorpio until November 4, you may find yourself quietly wrestling with themes like: “Who do I trust enough to let all the way in?” or “Why do I keep giving energy to situations that don’t pour back into me?” This is the kind of month where you could meet someone and immediately sense their presence in a past life — or finally have a long-overdue financial or emotional breakthrough around shared resources, inheritances, or entanglements. You’re not being dramatic, you’re being spiritually initiated. There’s a difference.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5, landing in your money and selfworth zone, and things get very real, very fast. Suddenly the spiritual downloads from Scorpio Season have price tags attached: Are you charging what you’re worth? Are you getting paid fairly? Are you spending in ways that align with your values? With Uranus retrograde in Taurus nearing its final degrees, this full moon might trigger a surprising plot twist with your finances or possessions — a job opportunity that wasn’t on your radar, an unexpected payout (or expense), or a radical new way of thinking about your resources altogether. Think of this as a cosmic audit, not a punishment. The Universe is asking: Do your values and your budget actually match?
From November 4 onward, things get feistier, as Mars enters Sagittarius, your zone of adventure, long-term vision, and personal expansion. Suddenly, all those emotional lessons you’ve been processing don’t feel quite so heavy — they feel like motivation. You might feel a deep pull to book that trip, apply to a course, publish your writing, or finally say the thing you’ve been holding back. But heads up: Mercury will be retrograde in this same part of your chart starting November 9, so while you should dream big and speak freely, double-check all logistics, contracts, and travel details. This retrograde may delay or reroute your plans, but not to block you. It’s to help you clarify your “why.” And once Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio on November 18, you’ll get one last chance to rewire your mindset around fear, power, and desire before moving forward with more clarity and strength.
The month ends on an upward note, as Sagittarius Season begins November 21, and Mercury Retrograde wraps up by November 29. You may feel like a fog is lifting, and suddenly the big picture makes sense again. Venus joins Sagittarius on November 30, sprinkling blessings over your long-term goals, education, and spiritual path. You’re not the same Aries you were at the start of the month; you’re deeper, wiser, and more attuned to what motivates you from the inside out. You didn’t just rise from the ashes. You studied the fire, danced with it, and now you’re ready to use it to light up the next chapter of your life.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
November begins with intensity dripping from every interaction, Taurus. Scorpio Season is lighting up your relationship and one-on-one connection sector, and it’s not here for shallow vibes or lukewarm half-commitments. With Mars in Scorpio until November 4, your relationships are your mirror — and they’re showing you everything you need to see, especially the stuff you’d rather avoid. This could be a sexy, soulstirring transit for some Bulls (yes, even the emotionally reserved ones), and for others, it could stir tension, jealousy, or unmet needs that have been bubbling under the surface for months. If you’re single, your standards are getting higher — as they should. If you’re partnered, you’re realizing the partnership needs to evolve if it’s going to last. You want more. And you’re not wrong for that.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5, your annual cosmic spotlight. It’s been a year, hasn’t it? And yet here you are — softer, stronger, and more self-aware. This moon is ruled by Venus, your planetary ruler, which is finishing her journey through Libra before diving into Scorpio the next day. So this full moon is bittersweet: a celebration of how far you’ve come, and a shedding of all the versions of yourself you no longer need to perform. Since Uranus is retrograde in your sign and now in its final degrees, you may feel a deep urge to finally accept how much you’ve changed in the past seven years in appearance, identity, relationships, and direction. What used to define you might feel like an old costume now. Good. Hang it up. Something new is trying to grow in its place.
By mid-month, things start to shift from emotional excavation to deep embodiment. Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, joining the Sun there, and asking you to love deeper, choose wiser, and stay attuned to your real desires… not just the aesthetic ones. Then Mercury retrograde begins November 9 in Sagittarius, your intimacy and merging zone. This can bring back old lovers, contracts, or money matters tied to shared resources. Don’t be surprised if someone from the past wants to “talk.” But you’re not who you were before. You’ve got receipts. And Mercury’s backspin into Scorpio on the 18th will give you the chance to renegotiate your emotional boundaries if you need to. Be honest, but don’t overexplain. Your energy speaks volumes now.
The last stretch of the month opens the portal to real healing. Sagittarius Season kicks off on November 21, encouraging you to take your time before leaping into the next thing. Your soul is still digesting everything you’ve let go of this fall. Saturn goes direct in Pisces on the 27th, helping you re-establish faith in your friendships and long-term dreams, especially the ones that took a back seat this year. And with Mercury direct on the 29th and Venus entering Sagittarius on the 30th, things that once felt emotionally foggy (money, sex, trust) become clearer. You’ve been through the depths and didn’t flinch. Now, you’re ready to trust your body, your desires, and your evolution — even if it doesn’t look like anyone else’s.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Let’s be real, Gemini — November might start off feeling like molasses. The Sun is in Scorpio, combined with Mars wrapping up its time in your wellness and routine sector, means you’ve been in fix-it mode: fixing your habits, your mind, your environment, your inbox (or trying). But it’s not just about optimizing your calendar… this energy is calling you to ask: What is my life force actually fueling? Your body is speaking louder now. If you’ve been ignoring rest, boundaries, or hydration (you know better!), this month will make you feel it. Let the first week of November be your reset — your personal rehab for burnout, guilt spirals, and emotional avoidance. This is your permission slip to pause and listen.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 hits your spiritual sector like a dream download. If you’re someone who has trouble slowing down, this lunation might knock you into stillness through a dream, a sign, or a gut-level knowing. You’re ending a chapter here — maybe a limiting belief or an outdated loyalty. Venus is still in Libra when this full moon peaks, making it an aesthetic moment too. Surround yourself with music, scent, softness. Then, as Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, the vibe gets deeper, more reflective. Your daily rhythms might get a bit moodier, or you may notice you’re craving more alone time than usual. It’s not isolation, it’s a form of integration, especially with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, hovering at the end of a seven-year subconscious transformation. You’re realizing just how much you’ve been rewiring — even the invisible stuff.
Then things get… interesting. Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, in your partnership zone. Oh yes, exes may text. Collaborators from the past may circle back. Current partners may say something that makes you go “Wait, what?” But don’t spiral… this is your cosmic cue to review the terms of your emotional contracts. Mercury re-enters Scorpio on the 18th, bringing the focus back to how your boundaries and emotional labor are being managed. If you’ve been doing too much (classic Gemini when anxious), this is your call to delegate, detox, and discern. Don’t be afraid to not reply immediately. Mercury’s got you covered.
The final stretch of November is giving plot twist with a happy ending. Sagittarius Season begins on the 21st, energizing your one-on-one connections and reminding you that vulnerability is not a weakness — it’s an invitation to intimacy. Jupiter retrogrades in Cancer starting 11/11, bringing a money mindset reset, while Saturn shifts direct in your career zone on the 27th, helping you take your creative visions more seriously. By the Venus in Sagittarius shift on the 30th, you’re magnetic again — romantic, radiant, and recharged. You’ve done the shadow work, now get ready to flirt with life like the main character you are. Trust: you can do both depth and levity. That’s your superpower.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
November begins like a poem with a plot twist, Cancer. Scorpio Season activates your sector of creativity, romance, and joy, but it’s a deep kind of joy, not the fleeting fireworks. It’s the kind that comes from healing your inner child. That’s why this month may bring tender feelings to the surface: unresolved heartaches, old crushes, or forgotten dreams asking for a second chance. Mars is here too, stirring up passion and creative urgency. If you’ve been sitting on an idea, this is your green light to birth it. Just know that Scorpio doesn’t do anything halfway. Whether it’s love, art, or sex, you’re either in or out — no halfway intimacy allowed.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 lights up your friendship and community zone, helping you see who’s really in your corner. You may realize that a long-standing connection no longer fits the vision of who you’re becoming, and it’s okay to let go with love. Or maybe you’re finally ready to lead in your community, turning a private passion into a public project. Since this Full Moon is ruled by Venus in late Libra, your home life and family dynamics are also highlighted. Beauty rituals, ancestral wisdom, and long phone calls with your favorite cousin are all medicine. And then — bam — Venus enters Scorpio on the 6th, turning your love life into a gothic novel. Think: slow burns, meaningful glances, psychic intimacy. Someone wants to go deeper with you, but can they meet you where you are?
Here’s where the retrograde fun begins. Mercury Retrograde starts in Sagittarius on November 9, shaking up your daily habits, health routines, and work-life balance. You may lose a file. Miss a meeting. Or get a strong urge to quit something that’s draining your spirit. Take a breath… this isn’t sabotage, it’s realignment. When Mercury slips back into Scorpio on the 18th, you’re being asked to rework a creative idea or reconnect with a lover from the past. Don’t romanticize the rewind, but do be curious. Meanwhile, Jupiter retrograde begins in Cancer (your sign!) on 11/11, making the second half of November a mirror. How have you outgrown your own identity? What would expansion look like if it were rooted in self-love, not performance?
Then comes the glow-up. Sagittarius Season starts on the 21st, helping you turn chaos into a system. Your task? Find structure that feels freeing, not confining. Saturn shifts direct in your expansion zone on the 27th, grounding you in your truth, and Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on the 29th, freeing up creative blocks or emotional confusion. Finally, Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, helping you find joy in the small things again: making your matcha, editing your playlist, flirting in the grocery aisle. November ends with you feeling more you than you’ve felt in a while — bolder, clearer, and ready to move from survival to sparkle.
Leo Sun & Rising:
November’s energy begins in your emotional roots, Leo, as Scorpio Season activates your sector of home, family, and your inner world. With Mars also in Scorpio, you may feel more sensitive than usual, even if you’re trying to keep up your bold and brave front. This isn’t the month to push feelings down. It’s the month to look them in the eye. There may be tension with loved ones or a desire to move, rearrange your space, or finally set boundaries with a roommate or parent. You’re reclaiming your sanctuary — physically and emotionally — and it’s not always graceful work, but it’s soul-deep and necessary. Journaling, therapy, crying in the bath… it all counts as progress this month.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 lights up your career and public recognition zone, and the world is watching. You’ve been working on something behind-thescenes, and this lunation could bring praise, press, or even promotion. But it also asks you to reflect: Am I doing this for legacy, or for applause? Venus is still in Libra that day, softening communication and helping you speak your truth kindly, but clearly. The next day, Venus enters Scorpio, adding more intensity to your private life. Expect deeper conversations, late-night pillow talk, and some potent family revelations. It’s like your inner world becomes the real love story of the month, even if that means finally loving yourself in the places you used to abandon.
Mid-month, the retrogrades start stirring things up. Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, in your fun, flirtation, and self-expression zone. If a creative idea stalls or a romantic prospect ghosts, don’t panic. Rethink your approach. Ask yourself where the spark went — maybe it’s you that needs rest, not the idea or the lover. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio on November 18, you’re brought back to unresolved emotions at home or with family. A childhood memory may resurface. Or an old version of yourself might be grieving what you’ve outgrown. Don’t rush through the tenderness. Meanwhile, Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer begins on 11/11, lighting up your spiritual zone. Your dreams may be extra vivid. Your ancestors extra loud. Listen.
And then: lift off. Sagittarius Season begins on November 21, and you start to feel like you again. Not the Leo who has to hold it all together, but the one who laughs loud, kisses like fire, and shines unapologetically. Saturn shifts direct in your intimacy sector on November 27, helping you better understand what commitment actually means for you — and what’s worth saying yes to. Mercury shifts direct in Scorpio on the 29th, bringing emotional clarity at last. Then Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, and romance, creativity, and confidence start bubbling again. November ends with your heart wide open — wiser, softer, and still burning bright.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
The beginning of November pulls you inward, Virgo. Scorpio Season is activating your communication and inner dialogue sector, and with Mars also in Scorpio, your mind is a hotbed of activity. You might feel more argumentative than usual, or more quick to defend your ideas. But instead of getting stuck in loops or overexplaining, take a beat: Who are you really trying to convince? Others… or yourself? The truth is, this month wants to help you refine your inner voice — to trust it, but also challenge it when it’s stuck in outdated loops. Therapy, journaling, or even audio notes to yourself could be surprisingly clarifying.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 activates your expansion sector, which is all about publishing, travel, and higher learning. Something you’ve been studying, writing, or dreaming about may finally come full circle, and you’ll be asked: Do you still want this? Venus in Libra that day helps you align your values before making any big declarations. But the very next day, Venus enters Scorpio, and suddenly, everything feels more emotionally charged. Your words can cut — or heal — depending on how you wield them. Old conversations may come back for review later in the month when Mercury Retrograde (starting Nov 9 in Sagittarius) retraces its steps, first in your home and emotional sector, then eventually back into Scorpio on November 18.
And yes, Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius may stir up home drama or nostalgia. You might reconnect with a sibling, parent, or even an old roommate. Or you could find yourself rethinking where you want to live and what kind of foundation you’re building your future on. The Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer starting 11/11 adds an emotional edge to your friendships and long-term dreams. Some relationships might feel distant. But that distance is showing you who truly sees you — and who’s just there for convenience. Not everything that’s consistent is actually nourishing.
Then comes relief. Sagittarius Season begins on November 21, and the Sun lights up your foundation, helping you feel more secure and centered. Saturn shifts direct in your relationship sector on November 27, bringing clarity around boundaries and long-term commitment. Mercury shifts direct in Scorpio on the 29th, restoring flow to your conversations and mindset. And to wrap it all up, Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, helping you beautify your home and maybe even plan a cozy holiday gathering. You’re leaving November with a clearer head, a softer heart, and a deeper understanding of what home really means — inside and out.
Libra Sun & Rising:
November wants to talk about your worth, Libra. And not just in terms of money — though Scorpio Season and Mars in Scorpio are definitely heating up your financial sector. This is bigger. It’s about your value system, your sense of self-worth, and how those two things intersect. You’re being asked: Are you charging enough for your gifts? Are you pouring your energy into people who match your frequency? The month starts off intense, especially if you’ve been overextending yourself in order to be liked. No more. You’re recalibrating. Even if that means pulling back.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 lights up your intimacy and merging sector, bringing some financial, sexual, or emotional entanglements to a head. Something’s gotta give. It could be a final bill, a revelation in therapy, or a sexual connection that either deepens or ends. Venus is still in Libra that day, helping you move with grace and charm. But on the 6th, Venus enters Scorpio, and your vibe gets much more private. Suddenly, you’re craving quality over quantity in love, in money, in everything.
It’s giving: “If it doesn’t feel sacred, I don’t want it.” Honor that. Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, in your communication zone. So watch what you say and how you say it, and also how you hear others. Miscommunications could spark easily, especially in text or over email. When Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio on November 18, your money and self-worth come back into focus. If you’re negotiating rates, contracts, or even just trying to figure out your holiday budget, take your time. This retrograde is your chance to revise, not rush. Add in Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer starting on 11/11 — lighting up your career sector — and it’s clear: November is all about long-term alignment, not quick wins.
By Sagittarius Season (Nov 21), your voice gets stronger again. You’ll feel like sharing more, laughing more, connecting more. Saturn shifts direct in your daily routine sector on November 27, helping you get back on track with health, organization, or wellness habits that may have fallen off. Mercury shifts direct on the 29th, clearing mental fog. And on November 30, Venus enters Sagittarius, and you’re back in your social butterfly flow — radiant, expressive, and ready to flirt again. You end the month remembering who you are: an artist, a lover, a light. Don’t forget what you’re worth.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
You are the moment, Scorpio, but you already knew that. Scorpio Season keeps going strong through November 21, and with Mercury also spending time in your sign from November 18th to December 11th, your energy is magnetically focused, deliciously intense, and hard to ignore. You’re in transformation mode, and the world can feel like it’s rotating around your evolution. You’ve likely been tunnel-visioned lately, obsessed with a particular outcome, person, or path. But as Mars shifts into Sagittarius on November 4, it’s time to loosen your grip. The work you’ve done to go deep now wants to expand. But not just anywhere… your soul knows exactly where.
Right after Mars exits your sign, the Taurus Full Moon on November 5 illuminates your relationship sector, bringing closure or clarity in love. Someone may surprise you with their emotional maturity, or their lack of it. You’re seeing clearly now. Venus is in her final degrees of Libra that day, moving through your soul and secrets sector, helping you end a chapter with grace. But once Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, you’re magnetic as hell. People are watching you like art. You’re watching them like a hawk. Your beauty is sharper, your desires louder. Love, sex, and money all take on deeper significance, but beware of projecting old wounds onto new people.
The middle of the month gets tricky, though. Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, clouding your money mindset and self-worth sector. Double check receipts, revisit pricing, and be gentle with self-talk. Then on November 18, Mercury dips back into Scorpio, and boom — you’re reviewing your own words, your own intentions. Something you said or decided last month may need to be reworked. Don’t panic. This is a cosmic do-over. Meanwhile, Jupiter Retrograde begins in Cancer on 11/11, activating your publishing, travel, and belief system sector. You may postpone a trip or start questioning your bigger life plans. Let the questions come… They’re clues.
And then? Big breakthrough. Sagittarius Season begins on November 21, and with it comes the shift from intense introspection to grounded action. You’re focused on your finances, your value, your legacy. Saturn shifts direct in Pisces on November 27, in your creativity and romance sector, helping you solidify a passion project or commit more seriously in love. Mercury shifts direct in your sign on November 29, unblocking your voice and clarity. And finally, Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, reminding you that abundance is your birthright, but only when you believe you’re worthy of it. You’ll end the month sharper, sexier, and more self-aware than you began. Phoenix status: reactivated.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
The month starts in the cocoon, Sag, but it doesn’t stay there for long. With the Sun in Scorpio through November 21, your sector of rest, release, and dreams is activated, nudging you to slow down before your season begins. This is your yearly invitation to clean house spiritually and emotionally. Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4, launching a six-week period of accelerated movement, confidence, and main-character energy. The tension between the two — wanting to retreat and also being pushed into the spotlight — can be confusing at first. But here’s the thing: just because Mars is in your sign doesn’t mean you have to rush. Move with clarity, not chaos.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 lights up your wellness and work sector, helping you re-evaluate your daily habits and rituals. If you’ve been neglecting your body or overextending yourself with work, this lunation is your wake-up call. With Venus at the final degrees of Libra the same day, friendships may play a surprising role in helping you ground yourself. Then Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, stirring hidden feelings. Someone you thought you were over may resurface in your dreams, your inbox, or your heart. This Venus transit moves through your solitude zone, so you might be more sensitive to energetic shifts; don’t dismiss your intuition.
The middle of the month gets hazy. Mercury Retrograde begins in your sign on November 9, making you rethink everything from how you show up online to what you really believe in. If you’re working on a pitch, post, or big reveal, delay it until next month if possible. Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer begins on 11/11, activating your intimacy and soul-merging sector. Emotional boundaries may blur, but this is also a chance to heal old wounds around trust. By November 18, Mercury retrogrades into Scorpio, pushing you back into reflection. Whatever came up during Scorpio Season needs a final purge, so make space.
Then your solar rebirth season begins — finally! Sagittarius Season starts on November 21 at 8:35 PM EST, and the shift will feel like a deep exhale. You’re back, baby. The Sun in your sign brings vitality, clarity, and the courage to dream again. Saturn goes direct in Pisces on November 27, stabilizing your home and emotional foundations. If you’ve been navigating family tension or housing uncertainty, things start to feel more solid. Mercury ends its retrograde in Scorpio on November 29, giving you a clearer sense of what to say, or not say. And on November 30, Venus enters Sagittarius, gifting you with charm, beauty, and cosmic flirtation. You’re ending the month glowing, expansive, and ready for your next adventure.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the first three weeks of November remind you that even the most selfsufficient mountain goat needs community. Scorpio Season activates your sector of friendships, social networks, and long-term dreams. You may find yourself orbiting new circles, or reevaluating the people who get to be in your orbit at all. Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4, stirring up your sector of closure and healing. This is a sixweek invitation to burn away what no longer resonates with you, especially habits or mindsets you’ve outgrown. With Mars behind the scenes, not everything needs to be public. Power moves can still be made in silence.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 turns your attention to your sector of romance, creativity, and pleasure. You deserve to feel good in your body, and this lunation reminds you of that. Whether you’re deepening a current connection or expressing yourself through your art, something you’ve been nurturing is ready to blossom. With Venus finishing its journey through Libra that day (your career zone), a professional payoff may also arrive — recognition, a collaboration, or a glow-up that reminds you you’ve still got it. But the next day, Venus enters Scorpio, so expect your social life to become deeper, more emotionally layered, and maybe a little more intense.
The middle of the month asks for patience. Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, then moves into Scorpio on November 18. Conversations, contracts, or collaborations may feel like déjà vu. You might revisit an old dream, a past friendship, or a vision for the future that you shelved. Don’t rush to act… just listen. Jupiter Retrograde begins in Cancer on November 11, calling for reflection in your relationship dynamics. Ask yourself: are your partnerships truly reciprocal? Are you overgiving? Or perhaps being too guarded? You don’t have to fix it all this month,. but consistent self-awareness is step one.
Sagittarius Season begins on November 21, and it’s your time to slow down before your own season begins. Think of this last stretch of the year as your cosmic hibernation: rest, review, and reconnect with your inner compass. Saturn, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde in Pisces on November 27, making communication, writing, and mental clarity much smoother. You’ll start to feel like your words hold more weight… and they do. Then Mercury shifts direct on November 29, and Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, softening your inner world and giving you the grace to forgive yourself for how long healing has taken. You’re in deep preparation mode. By next month, you’ll be ready to rise.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
You’re a visionary, Aquarius, but even visionaries hit fog. Scorpio Season rules your sector of legacy and career, so the first three weeks of November are deeply focused on your purpose. But it’s not just about what you do, it’s about why you’re doing it. Mars’ entrance in Sagittarius on November 4 ignites your sector of community, collaboration, the future. Suddenly, people are reaching out, ideas are flowing, and projects with purpose start calling your name. You’re not just chasing the bag this month — you’re chasing the vision that aligns with your soul’s mission. Still, with Uranus (one of your planetary rulers) retrograding in Taurus, your home, family, or sense of inner stability might feel shaky. Breathe through it. You’re building a new foundation.
The Taurus Full Moon on November 5 lights up your domestic sector and your emotional center. Something you’ve been suppressing about your past, your upbringing, or even your living situation may come up for release. This is a heart-check moon, one that reminds you to nurture your inner world before building the outer one. And just when you think you’re getting grounded, Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, intensifying your desire for power moves and recognition. Yes, you’re deeply magnetic, but protect your peace.
Mercury Retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 9, then moves into Scorpio on the 18th. This combo could feel like you’re reworking both your dreams and your professional direction. An old project may return, or a past ambition reawakens. Take notes, but don’t rush. Meanwhile, Jupiter Retrograde in Cancer starts on 11/11 (an ascension portal day!) And nudges you to reconfigure your routines and health habits. Are you doing what actually sustains you, or just what looks good on paper?
By the time Sagittarius Season starts on November 21, life gets a bit lighter, more adventurous, and hilarious in that Sag way. The final 10 days of the month bring major energetic shifts: Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces on November 27, helping you finally implement new financial or self-worth boundaries. Then Mercury shifts direct on November 29, and Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, helping you align with the friendships and collabs that uplift your spirit. You’re not here to follow trends, Aquarius — you’re here to shape the future. So stay weird and stay wise. You’re closer than ever.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, November opens with a whisper from your higher self: “You’re evolving.” Scorpio Season rules your sector of wisdom, expansion, and travel, and these first three weeks may feel like a spiritual initiation. Maybe you’re craving distance, space, or perspective. Maybe you’re being pushed to outgrow a belief, a path, or a relationship you once thought was forever. Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4, activating your sector of career, and just like that, the stakes feel higher. You’re climbing a new mountain, Pisces. The next six weeks want you to lead, to be seen, to step into the role you’ve quietly been preparing for.
But slow your roll… the Taurus Full Moon on November 5 hits your sector of communication, teaching, and truth. A conversation, message, or idea lands deeply. You could launch something, publish something, or even receive news that shifts your course. With Venus finishing its journey through Libra, your intimacy and financial dynamics reach a point of clarity, and then Venus dives into Scorpio on November 6, bringing emotional transparency into your relationships. Say what you feel, even if your voice trembles. Say what you want, even if you’re not sure how it’ll be received.
The middle of the month is retrograde heavy: Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius begins November 9 and then Scorpio (Nov 18) may slow career launches or travel plans. You might question the direction you’re heading — don’t panic. That’s part of the process. Then Jupiter Retrograde begins in your fifth house of love, creativity, and joy on November 11, nudging you to reconnect with what lights you up from the inside out. Have you been making space for beauty? For your art? For romantic playfulness? Don’t wait until you burn out… nourish yourself and tend to your needs now.
Sagittarius Season starts November 21, and with your career in the spotlight, the pressure may rise, but so does your ambition. Then on the 27th, Saturn shifts direct in your sign after months of restructuring your identity and path. You may feel more grounded in who you are and what you offer. Mercury ends its retrograde in Scorpio on the 29th, and Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th, ending the month with a boost of charm and cosmic green lights. November ends on a high note: expansive, exhilarating, and a little chaotic in a good way. You’ve done the inner work, Pisces. Now let the world catch up to your brilliance.
