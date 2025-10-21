Scorpio Season Is Here — & It’s Time To Be Cautious

The feeling to watch out for is jealousy. On October 24th, when the Sun squares Pluto, we may be consumed by the green-eyed monster. This feeling might be projected onto others, or we could be the victims of it. Scorpio energy can bring out our dark side. We need to make peace with shadowy emotions by embracing our inner child and recognizing these our feelings for what they are. We should love these parts of ourselves in an effort to temper and heal them. By using our innate strength and stamina, we can create a better state of being for ourselves. Be gentle and sympathetic to others and yourself as you float through the enigmatic waves of Scorpio season.