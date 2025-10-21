Scorpio Season Is Here — & It’s Time To Be Cautious
We’re now in the middle of fall. The onset of Scorpio season lands in the depths of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. As we dive into the simmering waters of Scorpio, we’ll feel more connected to others because our hearts and minds will be open. We have the opportunity to realize our dreams and we will be lucky enough to be happy with the outcome. Read on to discover the spooky and sweet vibes that will be coming in the month ahead.
As a fixed water sign, Scorpio is known for devotion and loyalty. The scorpion, who will sting with their poisonous venom when hurt, is extremely intuitive and highly aware of their surroundings. Scorpios wear their hearts close to their chest and suss people out before letting them in. In the days ahead we are going to decide who and what is worth investing our energy into. Being cautious will lead to us being comfortable around the people we trust.
As a fixed water sign, Scorpio is known for devotion and loyalty. The scorpion, who will sting with their poisonous venom when hurt, is extremely intuitive and highly aware of their surroundings. Scorpios wear their hearts close to their chest and suss people out before letting them in. In the days ahead we are going to decide who and what is worth investing our energy into. Being cautious will lead to us being comfortable around the people we trust.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The decaying leaves dropping off the trees remind us of our own mortality. Scorpio is the sign of sex, death, taxes, and evolution and we will be monitoring our personal advancementł. This is a time to make the shifts that have been on our minds. The winds of change are having a profound effect on us. We hold the power to our success and joy. Manifesting our goals will be easier. Like the crops being picked, our visions will soon be a reality. With two retrogrades (Mercury and Jupiter) and a potent Super Full Harvest Moon, we'll contemplate our next moves and reflect on the past.
The feeling to watch out for is jealousy. On October 24th, when the Sun squares Pluto, we may be consumed by the green-eyed monster. This feeling might be projected onto others, or we could be the victims of it. Scorpio energy can bring out our dark side. We need to make peace with shadowy emotions by embracing our inner child and recognizing these our feelings for what they are. We should love these parts of ourselves in an effort to temper and heal them. By using our innate strength and stamina, we can create a better state of being for ourselves. Be gentle and sympathetic to others and yourself as you float through the enigmatic waves of Scorpio season.
Key Astrological Dates For Scorpio Season:
October 22nd: The Sun enters Scorpio, starting a month of transformation. Our emotions will get deep, urging us to commit.
October 29th: Mercury moves into Sagittarius, making communication direct and upfront — no more mincing words.
November 4th: Mars glides into Sagittarius, pushing us to chase our independence and embrace adventure.
November 5th: The magical Super Full Moon in Taurus illuminates the sky and highlights our sensual desires.
October 22nd: The Sun enters Scorpio, starting a month of transformation. Our emotions will get deep, urging us to commit.
October 29th: Mercury moves into Sagittarius, making communication direct and upfront — no more mincing words.
November 4th: Mars glides into Sagittarius, pushing us to chase our independence and embrace adventure.
November 5th: The magical Super Full Moon in Taurus illuminates the sky and highlights our sensual desires.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT