10 Fall Candles That’ll Make Your Home Instantly Feel Like October
Living in Orlando, it doesn’t really start to feel like fall until the season’s already over and winter sets in, if we’re lucky. The crispy air, crunchy leaves, and sweater weather are more of a Pinterest board dream than a Florida reality.
But Southern folks have our ways of faking fall: visiting pumpkin patches in 85-degree heat, weekend camping trips, Hocus Pocus movie nights with the electric fireplace crackling, and scares at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.
Still, nothing tricks us into the spirit of autumn quite like scent. The smell of spiced apples and burnt sugar sends us right into an episode of Gilmore Girls, even if we’re in shorts. That’s probably why candle sales spike in the fall. According to the National Candle Association, more than 35% of candle sales happen in the fourth quarter, with many candle brands beginning to see major increases in September.
Scent is the strongest sense tied to memory. So fall candles do more than smell good — they transport us. Aromas like pumpkin chai or caramel pecan take us to a cozy kitchen filled with baked goods and warm mugs, while woodsy notes like cedar, amber, or smoke pull us into forests or bonfires.
Whether you’re embracing crisp autumn changes or creating your own version of the season, these Latine-owned candles will help set the scene and the scent.
