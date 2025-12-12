Mars In Capricorn Is The Cosmic Glow Up We’ve Been Waiting For
After months of planetary retrogrades, we are finally regaining our energy. For the first time since the start of 2024, Mars is shining boldly in Capricorn, giving us the enthusiasm to move forward. This is the cosmic glow-up we've been waiting for! Now, we can move into the new year with a more refined and ardent mindset. So, set your calendar for December 15th to feel the energetic shift.
Mars in Capricorn is a powerful placement for the action planet. Capricorn is a cardinal sign that likes to get things done and won't stop until it achieves its goal. When Mars and Capricorn collide, it utilizes strategy and ambition to achieve its goals. During this transit, we focus on the long-term agenda rather than short-term plans, ensuring that our goals come to fruition through planning and discipline. We can succeed at whatever we put our mind to, as long as our visions are well thought out and leave no room for error.
Surely, you must be aware that Mars in Capricorn brings out our highest sex drives? However, we aren't ones to look for frills or fancy lovemaking; instead, we often prefer a straightforward approach to hooking up (Mars in Capricorn works and plays hard at the office and in the bedroom). But we tend to lean into the simple pleasures of life. Capricorn is an earth sign that likes decadence just as much as its cohorts; the sea goat doesn’t kiss and tell and keeps it low-key.
It's important to note that Mars in Capricorn can take matters to the extreme after being pushed to the edge, which doesn't take much. The slightest criticism can stir the pot. However, this placement doesn't necessarily want to engage in arguments — a chill lifestyle is essential. Once they reach a feverish pitch, they will be relentless in proving their points and won't stop until the other person gives up. Basically, Mars in Capricorn isn't about to wave a white flag in the air; they'll keep it going until an authentic apology is given.
We may be a little pushy and want to expedite matters because we want them to happen at top speed. It's great to be excited about relationships, as we want to fulfill our aspirations in every area of our lives; however, we must respect other people's boundaries. Although Mars in Capricorn is very compliant to their needs, this placement can be a little aggressive and force us to ignore limits that are set in partnerships.
All in all, Mars in Capricorn is a glorious time to expand our horizons, as long as we don't hold back. By aligning with the cosmic forces at play, we can flourish and bring our dreams to life. Most importantly, take this time as an opportunity to prioritize self-care and do something great for yourself. Give yourself TLC!
Important dates during Mars in Capricorn:
December 15th: Mars enters Capricorn, adding persistence and perseverance to our A-game.
December 29th: Mars in Capricorn aspects the Nodes of Destiny, letting the cosmos push us toward our fate.
January 7th, 2026: Mars and Venus link up in Capricorn, heightening the desire to connect with others on a romantic level.
January 10th, 2027: Mars in Capricorn opposes Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, strengthening our passionate nature.
January 13th, 2026: Mars in Capricorn squares the centaur Chiron in Aries, allowing us to take innovative measures to heal.
January 18th, 2026: Mars forms a conjunction to Mercury in Capricorn, making our words full of gusto and tenacity.
January 20th, 2026: Mars in Capricorn trines Uranus retrograde in Taurus, offering us unique methods to be seen and heard.
January 20th, 2026: Mars in Capricorn sextiles Saturn in Pisces, motivating us to boss up and take control of matters.
January 23th, 2026: Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, making us unsure about our next steps.
January 23th, 2026: Mars moves into Aquarius, giving us the push to move forward with intellect and wisdom — the pen is mightier than the sword.
