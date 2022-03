Everything You Need To Know About Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

The topic of catalysts brings us to our next water sign, the well-loved and often underestimated Cancer. It might be true that all Cardinal signs, of which Cancer is one, are catalysts. But, few cardinal signs can both initiate and sustain sea change as effectively as a Cancer. Aries inspires, lights a match, and has a tendency to burn out quickly, Libra negotiates, intervenes by marrying opposites. Capricorn sets the example, takes the difficult road so that it might grow more passable. But Cancer? Cancer calls you in and brings you to the table. Cancer reads the room and sets the tone, taking charge and collaborating in turns until you are convinced that to succeed is to be on the same team, to follow suit. In this way, Cancer is not unlike her ruler — the Moon — pulling the tides and reflecting off of them.