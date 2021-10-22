Get Ready For Scorpio Season, The Most Intense Part Of The Year

Mercury, Mars, and Pluto all join the sun in Scorpio this season, making the sign's characteristics feel extra potent. "We are going to get a huge invitation to look at some of our deepest fears and if any of them are getting in the way of personal transformation," Murphy says. This time of year is centred around evolution, and the only way out of a challenging metamorphosis is through. We'll be honest: You may experience some growing pains. But we advise you to persevere (honestly, with Scorpio season's tenacity behind you, you may not be able to help yourself). If you keep walking, you'll come out on the other side of any challenges you face stronger, and with some much-needed clarity.