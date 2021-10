Get Ready For Scorpio Season, The Most Intense Part Of The Year

One reason Scorpio season brings up such a deeply layered and powerful energy is that, in a way, the sign has two ruling planets. While traditional astrologers associate the sign of the scorpion with Mars, the Planet of Action and Desire , modern astrologers associate it with Pluto, the Planet of Destruction. Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution , says she likes to think of the sign as ruled by both. "Thinking of Scorpio’s external drive, intensity, and focus and how they move through life illustrates that Martian energy to a T," she says. "But they also crave going deep with people, having that same intensity to get to the heart of the matter or to uncover things in the shadows, which is very Plutonic." The energy of these two celestial bodies will be very apparent until the end of November, so get ready for some intense awakenings and repressed energies to come forward and make themselves heard.