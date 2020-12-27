Your 2021 Horoscope Is Here

After one of the most groundbreaking years we’ve experienced in decades, 2021 arrives and kickstarts us into the Age of Aquarius. This is defined by two power player planets — Jupiter, the Planet of Expansion, and Saturn, the Planet of Challenge — leave the practical and conservative sign of Capricorn, where they’ve resided since 2019 and 2017, respectively, and entering airy, unconventional Aquarius for several years. The year 2021 brings unparalleled progress in the fields of humanitarianism, technology, social movements, and raising the collective consciousness. During this new era, we’ll see a rise of people signing up for therapy or mindful meditation, most likely through online services. Many students will continue to choose virtual learning over in-person classes, and we’ll notice that fewer high-school graduates choose to go directly start college — gap years will be on the rise, as well as leaps into entrepreneurship.
With Uranus, the Planet of Surprise, spending another year in the grounded sign of Taurus, and Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, still in Capricorn until 2024, we may collectively experience a tug-of-war between our desires to build a new society with fresh, radical ideals, and the comfort of staying connected to the status quo, holding on to what feels familiar, even if it’s outdated.
Politically, the year begins on an unprecedented note. On January 20, 2021, inauguration day in the United States, Saturn and Neptune form a planetary square to each other, and since Neptune is the Planet of Illusion, we should gear up for the transition into a new presidential era to be a bit nebulous and confusing for many.
Patience will be essential during the first quarter of 2021, as we adjust to the changing cosmic tides. As a collective, accountability will be an essential theme in 2021 — not only holding our elected officials accountable for the change we’d like to see, but holding ourselves accountable for being that change as well. We must remember, however, that the more we try to rush productive change, the longer it takes to arrive.
Our collective efforts at building a better society will make an impact, particularly around March 2021 when Mars, the Planet of Action, enters Gemini, followed by the start of the astrological new year on the 21st. That's when we'll start to see greater momentum in our lives and feel like the year has truly kicked off. Save your resolution-making: The Aries New Moon on April 11 is an ideal time to set intentions for what we’d like the year to feel and look like.
Jupiter briefly shifts out of Aquarius and enters Pisces on May 13 for the first time in 12 years. It stays there until July 28, and this is one of the most beneficial transits of 2021. Since Jupiter feels at home in Pisces, summertime may feel more loving, sensual, and filled with creative possibility for all zodiac signs. Our relationships with ourselves and others will deepen significantly, and there’s likely to be less overt political strife around this time. There will be a larger emphasis on healing through sustainable, holistic means during this transit. On the heels of the first year of the pandemic, chances are, humans will have been making healthier lifestyle decisions and boosting our immune systems through taking better care of our bodies via the food, drinks, and media we choose to consume — and, potentially, getting vaccinated. Around early-October, as Saturn and Pluto end their retrograde, we may start to feel as though we’ve gotten over the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final quarter of 2021 is likely to be the most exciting for us on a political, financial, and personal level. As both Pluto and Saturn end their retrogrades in early-October (on Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, respectively) we’ll see the return of many themes from summer 2020. But due to the shift Saturn made into Aquarius in December 2020, we’ll find ourselves open to more innovative solutions, which will help us connect with each other in a more universal way, even if it’s still mostly digitally. 2021 is the year where we may make new friends in unforeseen places. Many of the intentions we set around the start of the astrological new year in March 2021 will unfold beautifully by the Full Moon in Aries on October 20, allowing us to enter the final two months of 2021 feeling more liberated and confident in our futures than we did when it began.
Dossé-Via is a West African astrologer with 15 years of experience and the founder of KnowTheZodiac.com.