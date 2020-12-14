Saturn Is Back In Aquarius After 26 Years — & Bringing Change Along With It

"During this time, we can expect progressive changes to transform our worlds — but, only if we are ready to do the work and evolve with this astrological transit," she says. "Saturn is a planet that rewards those who put in the effort, which means that we’ll receive the short end of the karmic stick if we don’t put in the work. If we do and implement growth in our lives, then we’ll receive gifts from the universe that will better our lives."