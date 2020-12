Saturn Is Back In Aquarius After 26 Years — & Bringing Change Along With It

Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com , points out that Aquarius rules the 11house, which represents the collective and groups. "During this Saturn period we will all be working to find our own place within the collective and with Saturn in this sign, the collective will make their voices heard," she explains. "This Saturn cycle will bring more structure in the way we deal with the pandemic, among other things." Along with this revolutionary push, we'll also see some advancements in technology, Hale explains, which may be pointing to our distribution of Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine