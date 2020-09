The People Who Created Facebook & YouTube Are Sorry

The gist is this: While we think of social media as a product that we consume, the reality is that we are the product. Or, more precisely, “It’s the gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your own behavior and perception that is the product… That’s the only thing there is for them to make money from. Changing what you do, how you think, who you are,” said Jaron Lanier, the founder of VPL Research, and the "octopus" (Office of the Chief Technology Officer Prime Unifying Scientist) at Microsoft.