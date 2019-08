Is It Even Possible To Have A Healthy Relationship With Your Phone?

It’s a relationship that’s primed to be addictive: The adrenaline hit of likes on Instagram or retweets on Twitter is the same dopamine fix triggered by playing slot machines. (Former employees of Facebook, Google and Apple have admitting to feeling guilty that they created products to intentionally get users hooked — more eyeballs equal more advertising dollars). To find more balance, “we need to be conscious of our attention (towards our phones) in the same way we would be conscious of our bank accounts,” says Price. She suggests thinking about the aspects of our phones that make us feel good (receiving a text with a picture of our puppy when we’re stuck at the office) or bad (everyone is posting about a party when we’re stuck at home) and focusing on the positive parts. Another tip? Identify where you’d rather be focusing your attention offline before you fall down a YouTube wormhole. “Let’s say I want to be spending more time playing music, if I get lost in a phone spiral I get irritated because that was time I could have spent playing the guitar and doing this thing I actually love.”