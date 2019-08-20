A Sex Expert’s Tips For A More Satisfying Sext Life

Consent comes first. Am I consenting to give the photo and are they consenting to receive it? It goes two ways. Say I’m going to randomly send a person a sexy picture — I’m a woman and yes, society has told me that this is my currency and this person will be blessed to receive this picture. But maybe the person (you’re sending it to) is showing their mom a YouTube video on their phone and (then all of the sudden) there’s your breasts. Not only have you taken away that person’s ability to consent to receiving the photo, you’re not consenting to someone else seeing it that you don’t want to see it. Consent requires communication. What’s OK one day may not be OK the next day. That’s why with sex in general, it’s so important you know what your values are. Asking questions to the person you’re sexting with — “Have you ever sent nudes before?” Or, “Have you ever shown other people nudes that were sent to you? — are also a great way to build trust. You can text, “I don’t want you to show anyone this” and then there’s a contract there. Those decisions might include using an app that will secure those photos and make sure they disappear. Negotiate your terms.