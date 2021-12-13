It is 4:54 p.m. on a bleak Wednesday in November. I’m walking back home after hiking to the lake down the road, an audiobook in my ears to protect me from the sound of my own breathing. I think about what I’ll eat for dinner. There’s one portion of pizza dough in the fridge, plus some mushrooms and spinach and shredded cheese — and I think the pesto is still okay. Or I could eat Mini Wheats. Or drive the five minutes to town for a burger. Or pull out my red lipstick and take myself out for dinner and a glass of wine. The night stretches in front of me, blank with all of the decisions I have to make just for me until I can just go to bed and start it all again tomorrow.