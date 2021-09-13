I’m 27, I’ve Never Been In A Relationship, & I’m Starting To Think I Never Will Be

But it didn’t happen then, either. And as my friends graduated from their high school relationships to more adult ones, I began to feel as though I was falling behind in some way. I was afraid that by not dating, experimenting, hooking up, or falling in and out of love, I was missing out on something big, and not living a full life. But I could never bring myself to invite, seek out, or facilitate romance. And because I had shed so many of the limiting beliefs that had been holding me back, I couldn't understand why.