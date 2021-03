I Found Mr. Right — Unfortunately, He Only Exists In My Romance Novels

My therapist smiled. I smiled too, thinking, She gets me. Wrong. She called me out on my shit. Up until that moment, I’d thought what I was doing was harmless — just indulging in a series of paperback fantasies. But, as someone who probably knows me better than I know myself at this point, she explained that I was getting in my own way of making those fantasies a reality. I think the technical term is self-sabotaging. Because I won’t let go of trying to control everything and of playing life safe on the sidelines, no one even gets a chance to try and be the man from the book. She reminded me that having standards and some expectations for what I want out of a relationship is good. But, allowing completely arbitrary reasons — such as poorly composed profile photos, mentions of hiking in their bio, and misquoting movies, all things I’m guilty of swiping left over — to get in the way of even going on a date is not. Maybe somewhere in the back of my mind, behind a reel of literary tropes and steamy sex scenes , I already knew this. But this is what I pay her for: to point out things that I’m not ready to admit to myself.