Your Horoscope This Week: June 22 To 28

Aries, this week asks you to slow down and tend to your inner world. The Cancer Sun is lighting up your home, roots, and emotional foundation, and with the New Moon in this sector on June 25th, it’s time to consider what “home” really means to you. Have you been craving a deeper sense of safety or belonging? Maybe it’s time to clear your physical space, set firmer emotional boundaries, or even imagine new chapters of where and how you want to live. The days before the New Moon may stir up old family dynamics or unresolved emotional patterns. Rather than pushing through, pause and nurture what’s asking to be healed. This is a beautiful week to write intentions for what kind of family, chosen or biological, you want to build and sustain in the next six months.