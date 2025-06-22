Your Horoscope This Week: June 22 To 28
We’ve made it to the last full week of June, and with it comes the first full week of Cancer Season: a time of emotional reset, intuitive deepening, and sacred softness. The previous week may have felt turbulent due to Jupiter squaring both Saturn and Neptune, and the aftershocks are still rippling through our psyches. But this week, things quiet down just enough for us to reflect, repair, and reset. Cancer energy invites us to come home to ourselves, to slow our pace, listen more intently, and tend to what really matters.
We’re now entering the dark-of-the-moon phase, as we approach the Cancer New Moon on June 25th at 6:31 a.m. EST. These days leading up to the New Moon may feel heavy or emotionally intense, not because something is wrong, but because our shadows are surfacing, asking to be seen. Especially in the United States which is a Cancer Sun nation (born July 4th), this lunar phase activates collective emotional memory and national reckoning. Whether it’s unhealed ancestral wounds, environmental trauma, or systemic injustice, the Cancer New Moon doesn’t let us look away, but it does remind us we can choose to care more deeply, and act more intentionally.
Cancer’s wisdom is this: you can heal what you’re willing to feel. So as the New Moon arrives, give yourself permission to rest, to cry, to dream. Tune out the distractions and tune into your inner knowing. What are you craving emotionally? What would help you feel more safe, more seen, more whole? The 10 days following the New Moon are ideal for setting intentions: not just for yourself, but for the world. Whether it’s through prayer, protest, meditation, or boundaries, this lunation asks us to practice mutual care with each other and the Earth. With Uranus in the final degrees of Taurus, the Earth is speaking to us loud and clear: give back to what has always given to you.
Then, on June 26th at 3:09 p.m. EST, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters fiery Leo, sparking bolder conversations and unapologetic expression. This energy, coming right after the tender Cancer New Moon, gives us the courage to say what needs to be said, whether it’s to a loved one, to an audience, or to ourselves. Mercury in Leo is dramatic, yes, but it’s also brave. Just be mindful not to speak over others in the process. All zodiac signs will feel more passionate, more ready to stand for something: just remember to stay open to listening, too. The medicine of this week is gentle truth-telling. Tell the truth with tenderness, and let it liberate you.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week asks you to slow down and tend to your inner world. The Cancer Sun is lighting up your home, roots, and emotional foundation, and with the New Moon in this sector on June 25th, it’s time to consider what “home” really means to you. Have you been craving a deeper sense of safety or belonging? Maybe it’s time to clear your physical space, set firmer emotional boundaries, or even imagine new chapters of where and how you want to live. The days before the New Moon may stir up old family dynamics or unresolved emotional patterns. Rather than pushing through, pause and nurture what’s asking to be healed. This is a beautiful week to write intentions for what kind of family, chosen or biological, you want to build and sustain in the next six months.
Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, your creativity and passion come roaring back online. This transit activates your sector of fun, romance, and fertility, so don’t be surprised if you feel more flirtatious, inspired, or ready to share your talents with the world. Mercury in Leo brings bold ideas and outspoken joy, especially after such an introspective New Moon. You may find yourself making declarations of love, launching a creative project, or simply reminding yourself that life is meant to be enjoyed. Just make sure you’re not seeking external validation too heavily — the real gold comes when your joy radiates from within. This week, balancing your inner peace with expressive passion is your magic key.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the Cancer Sun is activating your sector of communication, curiosity, and learning, and the Cancer New Moon on June 25th is here to help you refine your inner and outer voice. The days leading up to the New Moon may feel foggy or introverted — that’s the dark-of-the-moon phase working its shadow magic. Use this time to reflect on what kinds of conversations you’re no longer interested in having, and which messages or ideas you want to give more energy to moving forward. After the New Moon strikes, you’ll feel clearer and more intentional. This is a great week to begin journaling again, pitch an idea you’ve been sitting on, or reconnect with your writing practice in a more soulful and structured way.
Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, your attention shifts to home and emotional security. This part of your chart rules your relationship with comfort, family, and ancestry, and Mercury here may bring both powerful realizations and important conversations with loved ones. You might feel called to express what you need to feel safe, whether it’s physical space, emotional honesty, or simply a reset in your routine. Leo energy adds fire and flair to your inner life, so don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly inspired to redecorate your home or initiate a vulnerable but healing family dialogue. Just be mindful not to bulldoze others with your perspective… the loudest voice isn’t always the most grounded. Speak from the heart, not from the ego.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Cancer Sun is activating your sector of income, values, and self-worth, making this the perfect time to recenter your relationship with money and stability. The Cancer New Moon on the 25th helps you gently but powerfully rewrite your money story. Before the new moon strikes, the dark-of-the-moon phase could bring up insecurities about how you’ve been managing your finances or your sense of value in relationships and career. Use this time to pause, reflect, and reset. Post-new moon, you’ll feel energized to cultivate sustainable habits, whether it’s finally setting that budget, asking for the rate you deserve, or launching a product or oﬀer aligned with your gifts. Slow and steady wins this financial race.
Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, your sector of communication lights up with flair and boldness. You may find yourself speaking your mind with greater conviction — and charm. Whether you’re promoting a new idea, defending a cause, or simply flirting your way through summer, your words will have magnetism. Just make sure your need to be understood doesn’t overshadow your ability to listen. Mercury in Leo wants the mic, but true confidence is quiet. Share your truth, and be just as curious about others’ truths too.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this is your week to come home to yourself. The Sun is now in your sign, and the Cancer New Moon on June 25th is your cosmic rebirth moment. In the days leading up to it, the shadows of self-doubt or emotional overwhelm might surface, especially if you’ve been overextending yourself. But this is just the cocoon phase before your next butterfly moment. New moons are cosmic reset buttons, and this one is urging you to prioritize rest, nourishment, and radical self-love. Cancel that call. Book the massage. Cry if you need to. You’re shedding skins and remembering your power. The second half of 2025 will mirror how intentionally you treat yourself now.
Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, your attention may shift toward money and security. You might suddenly feel more motivated to monetize your ideas, share your talents more boldly, or raise your rates. Mercury in Leo in your sector of income wants you to think big and shine bright. You don’t have to play it small to stay safe. Just be sure your spending matches your intentions, because it’s easy to impulse splurge under this influence. Let confidence, not comparison, guide your financial choices.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the Cancer Sun is now in your spirituality and healing sector, and the Cancer New Moon on the 25th is encouraging you to slow all the way down and tend to your inner world. This is your annual “soul bath”, a time to take inventory of what you’ve been suppressing or avoiding emotionally. The days leading up to the new moon may feel raw, dreamy, and a little nostalgic. Let it all flow. You don’t need to solve everything; you just need to feel it. Once the new moon hits, give yourself permission to start a new emotional cycle, one where peace, softness, and divine trust take the lead. Prioritize alone time and listen to the whispers of your spirit.
Then, it’s showtime: Mercury enters your sign on the 26th (for an extended stay due to Mercury’s upcoming retrograde), and your voice becomes even more magnetic. This is your cue to speak your truth, like fellow Leo Doechii, who recently took the mic at the BET Awards to call out oppression and uplift collective liberation. You may feel inspired to do the same in your way, whether it’s through art, conversation, or activism. Your throat chakra is wide open now, so don’t hold back. Just make sure your fire is guided by purpose, not ego. When Leo speaks with heart, the world listens.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Cancer Season soothes your community and future vision sector, and the New Moon in Cancer on June 25th invites you to reimagine what kind of support system and collaborative spaces you want to build. In the days leading up to the new moon, you may feel more introverted or emotionally reflective, even if you’re usually the one checking in on others. Let yourself retreat and pour into your own cup. Once the new moon strikes, it’s time to set intentions around community care, social activism, digital presence, and long-term goals. Who are you becoming, and who do you want beside you as you evolve? Choose your collaborators with intention.
When Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, your spiritual and subconscious realm lights up until September. This is a transit that can bring clarity through journaling, dreams, and solitude. You may feel more comfortable being vulnerable and expressing what’s usually hidden — like grief, fear, or longing. Mercury in Leo says it’s safe to let your healing be seen, and even celebrated. You’re allowed to ask for help and still be strong. This is a powerful week to begin therapy, confide in a trusted friend, or start a reflective creative project. Honor your progress, and trust that your vulnerability is your brilliance.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the Sun’s presence in Cancer activates your career and public reputation zone, and the Cancer New Moon on June 25th is your annual invitation to reset your relationship with ambition. Before the new moon, you may feel emotional or uncertain about your path — and that’s okay. You’re releasing past definitions of success that no longer resonate. The new moon encourages you to clarify what success feels like to you now, not what the world told you to want. This is a potent week to start fresh with a new work project, launch a brand, or simply aﬃrm your worth without needing external validation. You’ve already earned your seat at the table.
Then on the 26th, Mercury enters Leo, lighting up your friendship and community zone. Your inbox might light up, invitations may roll in, and your voice will carry extra influence in your group chats and social platforms. This is a great time to pitch ideas, host events, or share a message with the collective. Just be mindful not to overtalk or overshare, as Mercury in Leo can get dramatic. Lead with sincerity, and others will naturally gravitate toward your vibe. You’re becoming a louder (and prouder) version of your future self.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Cancer Season is now activating your expansion, travel, and higher learning sector, and the Cancer New Moon on June 25th is a beautiful portal for planting new seeds when it comes to your education, travel or publishing goals, or spiritual growth. The days before the new moon might feel heavy or filled with questions about the state of the world — and your place in it. Trust that those feelings are preparing you to shed outdated philosophies and limiting beliefs. This is a wonderful week to plan a future trip, take a leap with a big idea, or apply to something that’s been calling your name. Let faith and curiosity lead.
When Mercury enters Leo on June 26th, it activates your career and legacy sector, giving you the green light to speak up and be seen. If you’ve been hesitant about putting yourself out there, whether online or IRL, this is your cosmic push to take the stage. You’re done dimming your shine. Mercury in Leo helps you craft your message with flair; just make sure it’s rooted in authenticity. You don’t have to perform to be respected. Show up as you are, and you’ll attract the opportunities that match your truth.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Cancer Season is here to help you deepen intimacy and heal emotionally. The New Moon in Cancer on June 25th activates your soulmate, merging, and transformation sector, making this one of the most potent times of the year to release fear, face emotional truths, and open yourself to deeper love. In the days leading up to the new moon, you might feel extra sensitive… let it all flow. It’s your soul shedding armor that’s no longer needed. Set intentions around the type of intimacy, sexual healing, and soul-merging partnerships you want to attract or cultivate these next six months. And don’t forget: merging with someone else doesn’t mean losing yourself.
When Mercury enters your fellow Fire sign of Leo on June 26th, it lights up your expansion and travel zone. This is your sign to speak more boldly about your beliefs, write the book, teach the course, or book the flight. You’ll feel like telling your story with more fire — and people will listen. Mercury in Leo boosts your confidence, but just make sure you’re also listening. The best kind of leadership now is reciprocal and heart-centered. Share what lights you up and be open to perspectives that challenge and inspire your evolution.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Cancer Season shines a light on your partnership and relationship zone, and the Cancer New Moon on June 25th oﬀers you a sweet reset in how you connect with others. Before the new moon, you may feel uncertain or nostalgic about past dynamics… this is natural. Use this introspective time to examine what you’re truly craving in your connections. Once the new moon hits, you’ll feel ready to plant new seeds, whether it’s reigniting intimacy in your current relationship or calling in a new one rooted in safety and emotional availability. Let your vulnerability lead the way.
Then, on June 26th, Mercury enters Leo, activating your intimacy and transformation sector. Conversations around sex, trust, shared finances, and emotional truths may surface — and that’s a good thing. Mercury in Leo wants you to be honest about your needs, even the ones you’ve felt were “too much” in the past. This is also a powerful time for diving into a new creative project that feels spiritually aligned or sensually charged. What matters most now is that you’re not settling: you’re owning your power and letting others rise to meet it.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, welcome to your annual wellness and routine reboot. The Cancer New Moon on June 25th highlights your health, work, and lifestyle sector, encouraging you to make sustainable changes that bring more flow and gentleness into your day-to-day life. Before the new moon, you may notice where you’ve been overextending or running on empty. This is your cue to rest. Post-new moon, take small but intentional steps: revamp your sleep habits, drink more water, reorganize your workspace, or say no to draining obligations. It’s the little shifts that change your life the most now.
When Mercury enters Leo on June 26th, your partnership sector lights up. This is a great week to speak your truth in relationships, both romantic and platonic, and be clear about your expectations and desires. Mercury in Leo can bring bold declarations of love or new levels of clarity in your connections. It’s not about drama, though. It’s about taking up space with your voice and inviting others to meet you in your fullness. You’re ready to co-create something powerful… just be willing to listen as much as you speak.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the main energy of this week is the Cancer New Moon on June 25th, which opens a dreamy, nurturing portal in your creativity, joy, and true love zone. The days leading up to the new moon may feel emotional or creatively blocked, but that’s just a sign that your soul is prepping for a soft reset. Use this lunation to set intentions around pleasure, romance, play, and creative expression. Let yourself feel giddy about life again. Whether you want to start a new relationship, a new art piece, or a new baby (literally or metaphorically), the cosmos say: it’s time.
Then on June 26th, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Leo, activating your wellness and work sector. You’ll start to feel more focused on optimizing your daily rituals and communicating your needs more eﬀectively. This is a great time to advocate for yourself at work, rework your schedule to reflect your natural energy cycles, or get more vocal about the support you need. Just be mindful not to take on too much at once… Mercury in Leo can make you feel invincible, but pacing yourself will serve you better in the long run. Your power this week is in doing less, but with more intention.
