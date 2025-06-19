Cancer Season Is Here — & It’s Going To Be Unique For You
Hello summer and Cancer Season! Bust out the SPF 50 (or more) and head to the beach to luxuriate on the shore with the crabs. Fun times are here, even if we are dealing with three retrogrades in July. All the more reason to escape into nostalgic summer activities like going to the fair, having picnics in the park and heading to the beach for day trips.
The summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, which begins the second the sun enters Cancer, is the longest day of the year and initiates a new season, compelling us to celebrate. Narayana Montufar, author of Written in Your Stars: Use Your Saturn Return, Pluto Square, and Other Planetary Cycles to Become Your Best Self, says that the “Summer Solstice comes with a big shift in both spiritual and relationship-related beliefs,” adding, “old structures collapse” and we have the opportunity “to rebuild new foundations for ourselves.” The summer Solstice kicks off Cancer season in a great way, which means we’re going to feel good in our skin, more interested in enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
Cancer is an extremely sensitive and shielding zodiac sign. The water sign has a shell as part of their protective gear and will only let those they trust in. Although Cancers can be a little tough on people at first, it's a test to see if they want to invest time in you and that you are worthy of their energy. Even if you don't pass, you'll be in their realm for a while, just at arm's length. Did I mention they're the most amazing bestie? They'll dry your eyes when you cry and make you smile moments later.
During Cancer season, which lasts from June 20th to July 22th, we will all become honorary crabs, acting with emotional maturity and going with the flow of the ocean. However, our feelings will change every few days with the moon’s phases and signs (because Cancer is ruled by the moon), so it might take a while to fully commit to a decision.
This Cancer season will be unique, as Jupiter will align with the water sign on June 24th, brightening up our vibe with exuberance and prosperity. This is a time in which our manifestations can come true. We could win big, but only if we take a chance. Positive energy will surround us, offering hope and happiness. Montufar says that these good vibes are here for a while and we’ll be looking at an “entire year of emotional expansion due to Jupiter, the planet of abundance, recently being in the sign of Cancer, its sign of exaltation.”
Saturn and Neptune in Aries square off with the sun in Cancer on June 22nd and 23rd. When the sun and Saturn aspect each other, we may feel as though we’re being held back; however, the following day, Neptune will break the restrictive spell. Then the sky is a limit, nothing will hold us back at this time.
As the season progresses, Mercury retrograde in Leo heats up the summer from July 18th to August 11th, meaning we could face frustrations with communication, travel, and technology. Neptune retrograde in Aries commences on July 4th and ends on December 10th, taking a backward dip into the zodiac sign Pisces on October 22nd. Think about what you want to create and dedicate your time to during this planetary moonwalk. Saturn retrograde in Aries begins on July 13th, lasting until November 21st. Saturn retrograde makes a pitstop in Pisces on September 1st, suggesting we rethink our visions and next steps for the future. There may be projects on the back burner that have more juice in them. Can we re-imagine and restructure them this summer?
“Great Awakener” Uranus moves into Gemini on July 7th, but only for a few months. Don’t worry, Uranus will move back into the air sign next year — this is a preview of what we can expect in 2026, so enjoy the ride. Uranus in Gemini is allowing us to be free and evoke transformation in our lives. Using our voices for change is important — not just for ourselves, but for our fellow earthlings.
Important Dates For Cancer Season:
June 20th: The sun enters Cancer, heightening both our intuition and our feelings. The summer Solstice brings the longest day of the year as well as a new season with fresh hopes and goals.
June 24th: The sun and Jupiter form a conjunction or “cazimi” in Cancer, bringing luck and fortune our way.
June 25th: The New Moon in Cancer pushes us to protect our energy.
June 26th: Mercury glides into Leo, adding intensity to our words and emotions.
July 4th: Venus enters Gemini, making us favour intellectualism over passion in romance.
July 4th: Neptune retrograde in Aries starts on this day and ends on December 10th. On October 22nd, Neptune retrograde re-enters Pisces. This backspin helps us realign with our dreams.
July 7th: Uranus enters Gemini until November 7th, giving us the chance to express our rebellious side.
July 10th: The Full Moon in Capricorn asks us to put in the work to grow.
July 13th: Saturn retrograde begins in Aries and then moonwalks into Pisces on September 1st. The retrograde ends on November 27th in Pisces. At this time, we are reassessing commitments and decisions.
July 18th: Mercury retrograde commences and ends on August 11th in Leo, urging us to think before we speak and have clear communication.
