Mercury Retrograde In Leo Is Going To Be A Rollercoaster For You

As this summer’s Mercury retrograde is in Leo, we can expect to receive big declarations of love and emotion, regardless of whether they’re real. We will be doing the same. But we need to take the time to examine our own feelings. We must avoid situations if the amorous, intense statements we’re hearing make us dizzy or anxious. If we’re feeling positive and our fire ignites, then we might want to shift with the vibe. Gauge the matter by protecting your energy from hurt by regularly cleansing your home and space with herbs like sage and frankincense. But the best way to rid ourselves of negativity and to keep our vibe right is to ensure we’re in good spirits.