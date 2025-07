Mercury Retrograde In Leo Is Going To Be A Rollercoaster For You

For the most part, this retrograde will be aspecting Venus in Gemini . With this close planetary connection, we will be dealing with romantic situations and notions that may open our minds to new ways of loving. The only way to get through the retrograde unscathed is to focus on what matters most to us. Meditate and contemplate on how you wish to move forward. Do not take any action until you know for sure how you want to proceed. The most critical relationship in your life is the one you have with yourself and doing anything that goes against your intuition or puts you in any harm is a red flag. The greatest love of your life is you and you'll begin to realise this during Mercury’s backsplash.