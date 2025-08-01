Your August Horoscope Is Here — This Is Your Cosmic Checkpoint
Ready to enter a new dimension? The month of August kicks off with a cosmic checkpoint. At 12:41 p.m. GMT on August 1st, the first quarter moon in Scorpio greets us with that classic “okay, but what now?” energy. Quarter moons are all about tension, choice, and direction — especially when they open a new month. Think back to the Leo New Moon we just experienced on July 25th. You probably set bold, heart-centred intentions. Now, this Scorpio Moon asks: are you moving with purpose, or just… moving? Scorpio doesn’t play about priorities. This energy urges all signs to cut the noise, listen to your gut, and make intuitive decisions with quiet precision.
The first five days of August are made for cleanup mode. With Mars, the planet of action, still in Virgo, our inner critic might be louder than usual, but so is our ability to fix what is no longer working for us. Mars in Virgo brings obsessive clarity (and a little burnout) which helps us wrap up lingering projects or healing processes that have been dragging since late June.
On August 6th at 11:23 p.m. GMT, Mars enters Libra for a six-week period. Mars in Libra is like asking a warrior to speak in a calm tone at all times. But this awkwardness can be revealing, answering questions like: What’s your relationship to conflict? To people-pleasing? To fairness? Mars in Libra is here to rebalance the scales, especially in relationships, art, and justice work.
The cosmos drops a plot twist on August 9th. The full moon in Aquarius (7:55 a.m. GMT) brings your vision of the future into focus — including how you’ve been limiting it. If you’ve been clinging to rigid expectations about where you “should” be by now, this lunation might disrupt that with a healthy dose of detachment. Aquarius moons aren’t about your ego’s checklist; they are a time for you to experiment, innovate, and liberate yourself from old blueprints. This is especially true since the moon is ruled by both Uranus in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Aries, challenging us to be both imaginative and responsible with our personal revolutions.
Mercury, the planet of communication, cuts us a break on August 11th at 7:30 a.m. GMT by ending its three-week retrograde, and suddenly everything feels a little less scrambled. You might still be in the retroshade fog for a couple of weeks, but it’s safe to make big decisions again, especially in the realms of self-expression, love, and travel. Mercury in Leo post-retrograde is time for us to speak up, with confidence returning, creativity flowing, and texts from your situationship making sense. Use the second half of August to pitch the bold idea, write the bio, book the trip, or speak from the heart — especially if you’ve been holding back for fear of being “too much.”
Virgo Season begins on August 22nd at 8:34 p.m. GMT, when the sun shifts into Virgo and grounds us after Leo’s solar flares. The next day, on August 23rd at 6:06 a.m. GMT, the Virgo New Moon begins a new cycle of efficiency, wellbeing, and meaningful rituals. This is “get your life together” season — but in a way that’s nourishing, not punishing. Virgo encourages improvement through devotion, not perfectionism. What do you want to devote your energy to? What seeds do you want to plant as we head into the final quarter of 2025? Virgo Season helps us answer those questions with grace.
By the end of the month, the vibe turns playful again. Venus enters Leo on August 25th at 4:27 p.m. GMT, reminding us that we’re allowed to have fun. After weeks of shadow work, miscommunication, and recalibration, Venus in Leo reawakens the joy of being seen and appreciated. Love gets louder, art gets flashier, and people flirt like they mean it. Now that Mercury retrograde is behind us, our pride doesn’t get in the way of our pleasure.
Uranus in Gemini forms a sextile (a harmonious alignment) to Neptune in Aries on August 28th, bringing a moment that clarity meets magic — in areas including tech, spirituality, and even activism. The month ends with another first quarter moon — this time in Sagittarius on August 31st. It’s a beautiful mirror to how August began: we started grounded in Scorpio’s depth, and we end with Sagagittarius’ optimism. This is the calm before September’s eclipse storm. Soak up August’s breakthroughs, beauty, and boldness — you’re more prepared than you think.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are your relationships aligning with the version of yourself you’re becoming? On August 6th, your planetary ruler Mars enters Libra (your opposite sign) where it’ll hang out for six weeks. This transit shines a light on your partnership sector and can feel like standing in front of a cosmic mirror: what you admire or critique in others often reflects something you’re dealing with internally. Mars prefers to act fast and solo, but Libra energy is collaborative and harmonious. That tension may surface in your closest relationships — romantic, business, platonic — especially if you’ve been in hyper-independent mode. Ghosts from past relationships could reappear, especially with Mercury retrograde still influencing things until mid month. Take your time and don’t rush decisions — not everything needs an answer right now, especially not if your solution is rooted in pride.
The vibes shift around the August 9th full moon in Aquarius, which affects your friendship and technology zones. Think back to January 29th, when the Aquarius new moon kicked off a six-month journey of community, visibility, and digital presence. What intentions did you set around connecting with people who get you? What goals did you set regarding being seen for your most unfiltered, authentic self? This full moon may bring unexpected breakthroughs or the final push to disconnect from friendships that feel stale, performative, or draining. You could also have a viral moment or feel the urge to start that podcast, newsletter, or project you’ve been thinking about. Speak up — the world is listening.
By mid-month, the cosmic fog lifts. Mercury stations directly in Leo on August 11th, giving your creative life a glow-up. If things have felt “meh” in love, dating, or self-expression lately, you’ll start to notice more alignment by the second half of August. Bonus: Virgo Season begins August 22nd, followed by the Virgo new moon the next day, activating your health, wellness, and productivity zone. It’s a great time to recommit to your body, habits, and workflow, but do it gently. Perfection is not the goal this month, Aries — presence is.
The month ends with a radiant reminder: you’re allowed to be adored. On August 25th, Venus enters Leo, activating your romance and joy sector for four weeks. You’ve survived Mercury retrograde in Leo, now it’s time for pleasure: flirt more, share your art, and reignite your passion projects. The more you play this month, the more you attract what (and who) is truly for you.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, is your body craving balance as much as your soul is craving clarity? This month, your planetary ruler Venus takes centre stage, but before we get to that, let’s talk wellness. Mars enters Libra on August 6th, highlighting your health, daily routine, and service for six weeks. If your habits have been chaotic, this is the universe nudging you back into rhythm… not for perfection, but for sustainability. Mars in Libra can make you want to do it all — eat clean, move more, work smarter — but it can also burn you out, so make sure to pace yourself. Find pleasure in your rituals. Make beauty part of your medicine.
You’ll be in the professional spotlight around the August 9th full moon in Aquarius, which lands in your career and public recognition zone. You could be rewarded for work you did months ago, around January 29th, when the Aquarius new moon set things in motion. What’s manifesting now might surprise you. Uranus, ruler of this full moon, just left your sign, so you’re no longer in the hot seat, but you’re still catching blessings from the transformation you experienced. And because Uranus is now in Gemini — in your money zone — you might get a raise, bonus, or unexpected income from various sources. Just be open to shifting how you define success.
Mercury turns direct in Leo on August 11th, resolving drama or delays in your home, family, or living space. If things have felt tense with roommates or relatives, clear communication returns, but stay patient and chill through the post-shadow phase. Starting August 22nd, Virgo Season (and the Virgo new moon the following day) lights up your romance and pleasure zone. This is your reminder that you’re allowed to want more: joy, intimacy, alignment. You don’t have to settle for almost-love or half-healed situationships.
By August 25th, it’s your time to reign, especially at home as Venus enters Leo, activating your family and roots sector and encourage you to cultivate beauty and warmth in your personal space. You might want to redecorate, host, or reconnect with chosen family. Since you’re ruled by Venus, you’ll feel this shift deeply, but remember: Leo energy squares Taurus, so don’t let pride interfere with peace. Focus on leading and loving with softness.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to flirt with fate? When Mars, the planet of action, enters your fellow air sign Libra on August 6th, your sector of romance, creativity, and true love gets lit. After six weeks of Virgo energy that had you hyper-focused on home, family, or your to-do list, Mars in Libra reminds you of the art of play. Expect to be more magnetic, more expressive, and possibly… more indecisive. You could find yourself in the middle of a crush triangle, or falling for someone unexpected. Mars in Libra is about rekindling the joy of being desired and desiring. You’re ruled by Mercury, which is still retrograde until August 11th, so take your time before making declarations and, for now, just enjoy the dance.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th supercharges your expansion sector — this is the lunation to book the trip, launch the project, and say the damn thing. Whatever seeds you planted around January 29th, when the Aquarius new moon occurred, are now coming to fruition. This could be a graduation vibes (literally or metaphorically) or a moment that your worldview radically shifts. Because Uranus, this moon’s ruler, is in your sign, you’re at the centre of the collective transformation, so don’t be surprised if your personal “aha” moment sparks inspiration for others too.
Mercury, your planetary ruler, shifts direct in Leo on August 11th, and since this is your communication zone, you’ll feel it immediately. The second half of the month is ideal for pitching, writing, publishing, and clearing up misunderstandings. Virgo Season begins August 22nd, and with the Virgo new moon the next day, your home sector is activated. Whether you’re moving, nesting, or redefining what home feels like emotionally, it’s time to build from a place of alignment.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, making your words honey-dipped. You’ll want to speak your truth, write love letters, or share poetry that’s been sitting in your Notes app since spring. Just watch your tone: Leo-Venus can get dramatic. Say what you mean this month, Gemini, and mean it with love.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, what if being vulnerable is your superpower this month? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, landing in your sector of home, family, and roots. This six-week transit could stir tension in your personal life — perhaps a roommate situation comes to a head, or family dynamics resurface. Mars in Libra is a good time to ask yourself: What do you need to feel safe, and how can you advocate for that? Your energy may be reactive or defensive at first, but if you let it guide you, you’ll be able to establish clearer boundaries and create harmony at home.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th is all about your inner transformation. It lands in your intimacy and shared resources zone, illuminating what (or who) you’ve been holding onto out of fear. Think back to the January 29th new moon in Aquarius — this full moon is a mirror, reflecting how much you’ve emotionally matured since then. It’s also a shedding moon, a reminder you don’t have to carry everyone’s pain to be a good person.
Mercury shifts direct in Leo on August 11th, helping clear up drama in your money or self-worth sector. Financial tension starts to ease, but with Mercury still in the post-shadow phase, be mindful about big purchases. Virgo Season begins August 22nd, followed by a new moon in Virgo on the 23rd, that lands in your communication zone. You’re getting better at identifying your needs and asking for support — especially from those who don’t make you feel small or burdensome.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, bringing sweetness to your relationship with money and self-image. Venus in Leo teaches you to shine without shrinking. If you’ve been doubting your worth, this transit is here to remind you: your softness is a gift, not a weakness. It’s okay to be seen, Cancer — and adored.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to roar louder than ever, but with more purpose? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, activating your communication zone and giving you extra fire when it comes to speaking your truth. Be mindful, though: Mars in Libra can make you persuasive but impulsive, so choose your words with care. If you’ve been holding back in conversations or avoiding necessary arguments, the next six weeks push you to clarify, not just amplify. Use your voice as a tool for healing — not ego.
Your relationships sector is at the forefront when the Aquarius full moon arrives on August 9th. This is your annual spotlight on partnership — romantic, platonic, professional. Something’s culminating. Look back to late January’s new moon in Aquarius. Are the connections you started then still working for you? Are you giving too much? Or not contributing enough? Since Uranus, the ruler of this full moon, is in your social network sector, some of your revelations may emerge from your public sphere in the form of breakups, breakthroughs, or boundary setting. It’s time to detach where necessary and commit where it matters.
Mercury shifts direct in your sign on August 11th, and you’ll feel the mental fog lift. Clarity returns, and you may notice people are finally ready to hear you — the real you. When Virgo Season starts August 22nd, you’ll turn your attention to money and values. With the new moon in Virgo on the 23rd, set intentions around how you want to earn and save. Align your work with your worth.
And finally, the highlight of this month: Venus enters your sign on August 25th, where it will stay for four weeks. This is your personal glow-up era: You’re even more magnetic, attractive, and charming at the end of the month, but only if you let down your guard. Venus in Leo wants love that feels like mutual worship. Go get it, but make sure to give it in return.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’ve been the cosmic coach all summer, and now it’s time to check in with your own self-worth. After six weeks of hosting Mars in your sign, you’re ready to pass the mic. On August 6th, Mars enters Libra, in your money and self-esteem zone, giving you the opportunity to redirect all the energy you’ve been giving everyone else back to yourself. Where are you undervaluing your talents? Mars in Libra can bring both money moves and money tension, so you’ll be pushed to advocate for what you deserve. If a raise or rate increase has been on your mind, Mars in Libra says: don’t wait, negotiate.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th shines light on your wellness and routine sector. This is your cue to stop overextending yourself. If you’ve taken on too much since January’s Aquarius new moon, something might reach breaking point, and that’s okay — Aquarius energy encourages disrupting the pattern. This full moon is ruled by Uranus in your career zone, so a professional shift (promotion, resignation, or entrepreneurship) might help your long-term health and mental peace. You’re evolving… Let your schedule evolve with you.
Mercury — your ruling planet — ends its retrograde on August 11th, but remains in Leo in your sector of rest and spirituality. That means August is mostly a slow roll, but by the time Virgo Season (your time to shine!) begins on August 22nd and your annual new moon arrives the next day, you’ll feel back in your element. Use the Virgo new moon to set deeply personal intentions. What do you want to accomplish over the next six months, regardless of what others might expect?
And finally, Venus enters Leo on August 25th, bringing sweetness to your spiritual life. You’ll be craving more beauty in your solitude: softer mornings, deeper journaling, maybe even a creative retreat. This is a great time to fall in love with being alone again — or at least stop avoiding the stillness.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, ready to be the main character of your life again? On August 6th, Mars, the planet of action, enters your sign for six weeks, pushing you into bold new terrain. Mars isn’t always the most chill in Libra, and you’ll feel the tension between wanting to please others and wanting to go full steam ahead. But this period provides the opportunity to reclaim your assertiveness and independence. You’re charismatic, a little impulsive, and (perhaps surprisingly) confident. Use this time to evolve your look, launch a personal project, or take that risk you’ve been romanticising in your head.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th lights up your romance, dating, and creativity sector. Some Libras will find themselves ending a situationship that’s lost its spark, while others might have a creative breakthrough that changes their path entirely. Aquarius asks for freedom, so you might feel inspired to liberate yourself from expectations you’ve internalised since late January, when this lunar cycle began. Because Uranus, the planet of surprise, rules this moon from your expansion zone, something you’ve been building behind the scenes may finally launch. Celebrate yourself!
Mercury shifts direct on August 11th in your social network zone, so you’ll start gaining understanding around friendships, collaborations, and visibility. If you’ve been unsure about your place in a group or whether to share something with your online community, the second half of the month provides answers. Virgo Season begins on August 22nd, with the Virgo new moon on the following day, activating your healing and solitude zone. You’ll be feeling more introspective, which is ideal after an active Mars transit.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, reigniting your social fire for the next four weeks. You’re ready to be around people who really get you. Venus in Leo wants fun, boldness, and loyalty in your friendships. If it’s not giving golden-era freedom, it’s probably not for you. Choose what’s meant for you. Choose what chooses you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, what happens when you stop trying to fix everything and let it fall into place? Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Libra on August 6th, entering your sector of closure and spiritual endings for the next six weeks. This is not the time to force clarity; it’s a period for rest and retreat. If you’ve been in a cycle of hyper-productivity since June, your body might force you to slow down now. Mars in Libra brings up unconscious triggers, old fears, and dreams that feel prophetic. Take your time and keep in mind you’ll have more energy once Mars enters your sign in October. For now, heal and release.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th activates your sector of home, family, and emotional roots. This lunation could open childhood wounds, create a shift in your living situation, or reveal a new boundary you need to set with someone close. Aquarius energy doesn’t always love messy emotions, but that’s exactly what you’re navigating. A realisation you had around January 29th may now come full circle. Something you thought was handled might still need attention and healing.
Mercury shifts direct in Leo on August 11th, freeing up mental blocks in your career and public life. If you’ve felt uncertain about your direction or misunderstood by higher ups at work, clarity is coming. Meanwhile, Virgo Season (starting August 22nd) and the Virgo new moon (August 23rd) highlight your friendships and long-term goals, making this a great time to reimagine what kind of communities you want to be part of, and which ones you’re ready to let go.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, bringing beauty and attraction to your career sector. This is a fabulous transit for professional glow-ups: portfolio updates, photo shoots, pitch decks, and networking. If you’ve been hiding your skills and gifts, this is the moment to show them off — and get paid accordingly. Allow yourself to receive.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, it’s time to flirt with your future. Mars, the planet of action, enters Libra on August 6th, lighting up your sector of friendship, community, and long-term vision. You’re fired up to make a difference — whether that’s joining a cause, launching a creative group project, or surrounding yourself with more aligned people. You’ll crave deeper intellectual connections, especially with those who inspire you to think big. Just be mindful of clashing egos in group settings — Mars in this position wants collaboration, not competition. Let your optimism lead, but don’t ignore red flags.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th activates your communication zone. Something you’ve been meaning to say (or publish or pitch) could finally come out. This lunation is ruled by Uranus in your relationship sector, so pay attention to how your nervous system responds to overstimulation — especially in your relationships. There may also be a contract, course, or new writing project reaching a turning point. Think back to the ideas you had brewing around January 29th — do they need to be revisited now?
Mercury turns direct in Leo on August 11th, clearing up confusion in your travel and expansion zone. Plans may start to take shape. By the time Virgo Season begins (August 22nd) and the Virgo new moon arrives (August 23rd), your career zone is lit up. Over the course of the next six months, you’ll be asked to focus in a way that aligns with your passions. A new chapter in leadership or purpose is beginning.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, keeping things hot, creative, and spontaneous in your long-distance travel or love life. That dreamy connection across time zones? It might actually become something. Just remember: it’s fine to want more. You’re not too much, in fact, you’re exactly enough — and you’re finally starting to believe it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to be seen for who you truly are, and not what you produce? Mars, the planet of action, enters Libra on August 6th, activating your career and visibility sector. You’re entering a six-week period where your leadership is in high demand, but your patience may be tested. Mars in Libra asks you to lead with diplomacy rather than dominance, which can be challenging when you’re low-key carrying the whole team. If power struggles arise at work or you feel pulled between keeping the peace and standing your ground, breathe and remember: You’re not being asked to shrink — you’re being asked to refine your communication and lead with transparency.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th lands in your financial zone, bringing developments around money, self-worth, or your relationship to abundance. Think back to late January — what plans were you making around income or financial independence during the Aquarius new moon? This lunation is ruled by Uranus in health and wellness sector, making this a good time to schedule a health check-up and make sure you’re not taking on too much, as it’s still retrograde season.
Mercury shifts direct in Leo on August 11th in your intimacy and shared resources zone, helping you untangle and understand relationship dynamics or financial agreements that were murky during the retrograde. Virgo Season starts on August 22nd and a day later the Virgo new moon helps you zoom out and look at your larger dreams, especially those that involve publishing, teaching, or travelling. If a new philosophical perspective has been calling to you, this is the month to pursue it.
The month ends with Venus entering Leo on August 25th, bringing tenderness and connection to your intimacy zone. If you’ve been healing a heartbreak or navigating a dry spell, this transit can reawaken your capacity to trust and be vulnerable on your terms. Sensuality and power go hand-in-hand this month.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, you’re the star of this month’s full moon, so get ready to step into the limelight. On August 6th, Mars enters Libra and activates your expansion zone, giving you a six weeks of motivation to chase what excites you: travel, education, big ideas. If you’ve been itching for a change of scenery (or a change of perspective), this is your sign to follow the spark. But Mars in Libra isn’t about rushing, it’s time for deliberate growth, especially in partnerships. Take your time and build the dream with people who see, share and celebrate your vision.
Your annual full moon on August 9th, and it’s a big one. The Aquarius new moon on January 29th was the first with Pluto settled in your sign. Now, six months later, you’re being asked: how much have you changed? What old identities are you shedding? What new ways of being are you embracing? This full moon — ruled by Uranus in Gemini in your happiness and fate sector — could bring emotional breakthroughs or shifts in your romantic or creative situations. You’re being cracked open to reveal something more genuine.
Mercury shifts direct in your partnership sector on August 11th, clearing the fog around romantic or creative dynamics. Virgo Season (Aug 22nd) and the Virgo new moon (August 23rd) spotlight your transformation zone, so in the final stretch of August there will be more emphasis on shared finances, intimacy, and emotional healing. If you’ve been doing deep shadow work this year, you’re about to reap the rewards. A new layer of emotional safety is becoming available to you.
Venus enters your opposite sign of Leo on August 25th, activating your relationship sector with kindness and sparkle. If you’re partnered, the next four weeks could be a romantic renaissance. If you’re single, someone bold and unexpected might make you do a double take. Either way, love wants your attention at this time… don’t let fear keep you from embracing it.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, August 2025 invites you to trust the invisible. Mars enters Libra on August 6th, sparking energy in your intimacy and shared resources sector. This is a potent time for strengthening existing emotional bonds and healing past betrayals, but also for setting firmer boundaries for the future. Mars in this placement can resurface buried frustrations, especially if you’ve been giving more than you’re receiving. Channel that energy into balance: You deserve mutuality, not martyrdom.
The Aquarius full moon on August 9th takes place in your sector of closure, healing, and subconscious patterns. Something you’ve been processing behind the scenes since the Aquarius new moon on January 29th is ready to be released. Dreams may be more vivid and your intuition sharper. Uranus in Gemini in your home sector rules this lunation (as well as Saturn in Aries in your money sector), so don’t be surprised if major changes occur domestically and financially this month.
Mercury shifts direct in Leo on August 11th, amplifying your wellness and work zone. If your routine’s been in shambles or you’ve felt sluggish and foggy, things start to flow again by mid-month. Virgo Season starts on August 22nd, and the Virgo new moon on August 23rd will make relationship intentions a priority. This is an ideal time to determine what kind of partnerships you want — romantic, platonic, business, or all three. Start by being honest about what hasn’t been working, and the role you’ve played in it.
Venus enters Leo on August 25th, inspiring self-love through your daily rituals. Beautify your space. Wear the sparkly outfit. Match your to-do list with your inner aesthetic. Sometimes healing is choosing joy and pleasure — even when the world feels heavy. And Pisces, you know how to do that better than most.
