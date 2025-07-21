Your Horoscope This Week: 20th To 26th July
This is the week we say goodbye to Cancer season’s tender tides and step boldly into Leo’s blazing light. The sun shifts into Leo on 22nd July, and two days later, the Leo New Moon hits on 24th July. That’s a lot of fire. And while Leo energy is often focused on the self, self-expression, self-celebration, self-love, it’s arriving at a moment in history when the world is screaming for collective attention. Pluto in Aquarius is watching. The tension between the self and the system is real. We’re seeing injustice unfolding everywhere — from Congo to Haiti to Palestine to the United States and its brutal immigration and incarceration practices — and the question becomes: how do I stay connected to my truth while staying plugged into the world around me?
This week, the answer isn’t to turn away, but to choose one thing you can act on. Leo reminds us that courage is personal. That leadership begins inside. So whether it’s posting about a cause you’ve been too afraid to speak on, signing a petition, organising a fundraiser, confronting your boss, correcting your friend, or saying no to someone abusing their power… this week is about showing up where it matters most to you. You don’t have to do it all. You’re not meant to fix everything. But silence is no longer an option. Not in this Leo season. Not while Mercury is retrograde in Leo and Pluto is dismantling old systems in Aquarius. You want change? Be the spark. Speak up. Say the thing. Start the shift.
The first half of the week is the dark of the moon, and with that comes a heaviness. Not just emotionally, but cosmically. We see the shadows more clearly now: In ourselves, in society, in each other. The urge to be loud, to be right, to be “seen” might feel amplified, but check yourself. Is it ego, or is it impact? Leo Season isn’t about proving. It’s about embodying. Especially with Mercury retrograde already in full swing, this is not the time to call people out just to feel powerful. This is a time to call yourself in. How are you showing up in conversations, in care, in conflict? Don’t forget, we just left Cancer Season. That softness still lives in your body, so bring it with you. Don’t let Leo’s fire turn you rigid. Let it turn you radiant.
By the time the Leo New Moon arrives on the 24th, the second half of the week becomes fertile ground for visioning and rebirth. This lunation is your invitation to get bold, get real, and get unapologetically loud about what you want to create, in your life, your art, your relationships, your platform. Leo governs the heart, so ask yourself: What has your heart been trying to say all year that your mind has silenced? This is your time to bring it to the surface. Whether it’s a creative project you’ve buried, a dream career you’ve feared pursuing, or a part of yourself you’ve dimmed to make others more comfortable. Let it out. Let it shine. Mercury retrograde in Leo isn’t blocking your power, it’s helping you remember the parts of yourself you’ve been postponing for years. This next six-month cycle could change your life if you let your joy lead.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week starts with a humbling pause that you didn’t ask for, but you probably needed. With the dark of the moon creeping through your fellow fire sign Leo, your sector of creativity, romance, and inner child is activated, and not in a fireworks way. It might feel like your usual zest is dimmed or redirected inward, like you’re questioning what (or who) actually sparks your joy. Maybe a project you were once obsessed with suddenly feels stale. Maybe you’re side-eyeing your current situationship like, “Wait… is this even fun anymore?” That’s the Leo shadow: craving to be seen or validated, but unsure if you’re even aligned with your own desires. Don’t freak out. This phase is here to help you reflect on what you’ve been pretending to enjoy versus what your heart is actually craving. And the beauty of this contrast? By Thursday, when the Leo new moon lands, you’re reborn, not in some dramatic, phoenix-from-the-flames kind of way (okay, maybe a little), but in a way that reminds you what passion feels like when it’s real and yours.
Once the Leo New Moon strikes on 24th July, it’s go time, but it’s not about the hustle. It’s about the heart. This is your moment to set intentions around what lights you up from the inside out. You’re done creating for clout or chasing people who don’t reciprocate your fire. Mercury’s retrograde in this same sector is your cosmic cue to slow down and fine-tune what you want to say, make, love, and share. Be bold about your artistry. Let your romantic standards rise. Redefine what joy looks like for you and make sure it’s not performative. This isn’t about returning to the old you. It’s about getting clearer on the true you that’s always been trying to emerge beneath the noise. Your creativity, your pleasure, your voice? They deserve a front-row seat in your life now.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Leo Season has officially entered the chat, lighting up your sector of home, roots, and emotional safety. But before you start romanticising a full-blown nesting era, the week begins with the dark of the moon in this same sector, asking you to confront the shadows that linger behind the walls you’ve built, literal or emotional. You might feel unusually introverted or moody, suddenly second-guessing where you feel most safe and who feels like “home.” That’s not a sign that something’s wrong; it’s a sign that something’s ready to evolve. Are you holding on to outdated family dynamics or ways of caretaking that drain you more than they fill you? This is your pause. Let yourself feel all of it. And as the Leo new moon approaches, a new vision of what safety looks and feels like will start to emerge, one built around you, not obligation.
Once the Leo New Moon lands on the 24th, the energy shifts from emotional fog to intuitive clarity. This is your cue to set intentions around your living space, family relationships, and what belonging really means. With Mercury also retrograde in Leo, don’t rush to fix or change everything. Instead, revisit past patterns and ask, “What am I recreating out of habit, and what am I consciously choosing?” Maybe it’s time to reimagine your home environment, heal ancestral wounds, or finally prioritise rest without guilt. Your inner world is getting a whole glow up, Taurus, just make sure your nervous system is leading the way.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Leo Season’s arrival turns your focus to communication, curiosity, and expression. All the things that make you feel most alive. But the week kicks oﬀ with the dark of the moon in this sector, and instead of being your usual bubbly, quick-witted self, you might feel like you’ve momentarily lost your voice or like no one’s really hearing you. Don’t panic. This shadow phase is teaching you how to listen… to others, sure, but mostly to yourself. What truths have you been glossing over or leaving unsaid? Is your mind moving faster than your spirit can follow? Slow it down. This is a divine reset for your nervous system. It’s also a reminder: you don’t have to share every thought to be valid. Sometimes, the most important conversations happen in silence — or in your journal.
When the Leo New Moon rises on the 24th, it brings with it a fresh wave of mental clarity and inspiration. If you’ve been wanting to write something, launch something, or finally speak your truth, this is the moon to plant those seeds. Just remember: with Mercury retrograde in Leo too, the goal isn’t perfection, it’s alignment. Double-check details. Reflect on past ideas you abandoned too soon. Reclaim your voice, not for applause, but because you’ve got something real to say. You don’t need a viral moment to be impactful. You just need to speak with intention, from the heart.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Leo Season is here to remind you of your worth. But before you go manifesting new income streams or flexing your talents, the week begins with the dark of the moon in your sector of self-worth and security. This might bring up some “Am I enough?” type thoughts, or feelings of comparison, especially if you’ve been hustling without seeing immediate rewards. Take a breath. This phase is here to help you shed the false narratives that make you undervalue yourself. What are you doing just for external validation? What would it feel like to root your confidence in being instead of constantly doing? These are the questions to sit with as the Leo new moon approaches. Let the doubts come. They’re not the truth, just outdated echoes.
By the time the Leo New Moon strikes on the 24th, you’re being asked to reset your entire money mindset. Yes, this lunation can bring financial opportunities, but more importantly, it invites you to claim your inherent abundance, the kind that starts from within. Mercury retrograde is also in this zone, which means money convos, contracts, and career pivots require extra discernment. Don’t rush… Reflect. What past idea or talent are you ready to monetise on your own terms now? This is your chance to build a new relationship with value: Yours, and the value you oﬀer to the world. You don’t have to prove anything, Cancer. You are the proof.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, welcome to your season. There’s so much to celebrate: your solar return, a new moon in your sign, a chance to step fully into your main character moment. But first, you’ve got to wade through the shadows. The week kicks oﬀ with the dark of the moon in Leo, meaning your sector of identity and self-image is up for review. You might feel more insecure than expected or even question your path, don’t gaslight yourself into ignoring it. This is your annual ego cleanse. Let the doubts surface. Ask yourself: are you embodying the real you, or are you still playing a role someone else cast you in? This quiet before the new moon is sacred. Let it soften you. Let it strip away what isn’t aligned. That’s how your radiance gets real.
Once the Leo New Moon hits on the 24th, it’s your time to plant seeds for the next six months of personal evolution. Who do you want to be, Leo? Not for the ‘Gram, not for your family, but for you? With Mercury retrograde also in your sign, it’s a perfect moment to reclaim pieces of yourself you left behind. Maybe a creative dream, a relationship with your younger self, or simply the confidence to say what you mean. You don’t have to shout to be seen. You just have to show up as yourself, fully, unapologetically, even when you’re unsure. This is your cosmic birthday wish. Make it count.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Leo Season is your deep retreat zone, and honestly, you’re not mad about it. You’ve been doing the most for others lately, and the stars are now giving you full permission to opt out, out of social obligations, of toxic cycles, of overthinking. But the week starts with the dark of the moon in this very sector of solitude and healing, so you might feel an eerie mix of peace and discomfort. Maybe old memories creep in, or dreams get weirdly intense. That’s the shadow work kicking in. You’re not broken, Virgo, you’re just finally slowing down enough to feel. Let it come. Let it pass. This isn’t about isolation; it’s about regeneration. And by the time the Leo new moon arrives, you’ll know exactly what your spirit needs to be replenished.
The Leo New Moon on the 24th invites you to set sacred intentions behind the scenes. This isn’t about making big announcements. It’s about choosing silence as a strategy, rest as rebellion. Your ruler Mercury is retrograde in Leo too, helping you untangle past karma, past wounds, and past dreams you maybe filed away as “impractical.” What if they’re not? What if this new moon is the reset button your soul has been whispering for? Start small: a new meditation practice, better sleep habits, or simply forgiving yourself for what didn’t work out. You don’t need to figure it all out. You just need to trust the quiet voice inside… it’s louder than you think.
Libra Sun & Rising:
This week begins with a call for discernment, Libra. Leo Season has oﬃcially arrived, activating your sector of friendships, social networks, and collective causes. But as the dark of the moon lingers in this same area, it may stir some unspoken tensions or illuminate where you’ve been pouring into others without being replenished. You may start questioning who actually sees you, supports you, or even knows the real you. That clarity might feel unsettling at first, especially for someone as harmony-driven as you, but it’s also empowering. Trust what’s revealed in the quiet moments. You’re clearing space for more reciprocal relationships and truer community ties. Not the performance of connection, but the real thing.
Then comes the glow-up. The Leo New Moon on 24th July brings a surge of radiant, magnetic energy that helps you attract the kinds of friendships, collaborators, and dreams that align with your next era. This is a powerful time to plant seeds for long-term visions — especially ones that uplift others and bring people together around shared values. But with Mercury still retrograde, don’t rush to send invites or make grand declarations just yet. Let this week be about inner alignment before outward expansion. If you’ve been dreaming about joining or starting a movement, this new moon whispers: start small, start from the heart. You don’t need a massive audience to create massive impact.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Leo Season begins this week, meaning it’s your time to shine, especially professionally. It activates your sector of career, public reputation, and long-term purpose. But the week begins with the dark of the moon in Leo, and that might hit a little diﬀerently. You could feel burned out, disillusioned, or unclear about why you’re pursuing what you’re pursuing. Are you building this life for yourself, or for the applause? Pride, pressure, and ego wounds might all bubble up, especially if you’ve been hiding behind your work or achievements. This is your midyear checkpoint. You’re allowed to ask, “Is this still what I want?” and be honest with yourself if the answer has changed. Even ambition needs rebalancing.
Once the Leo New Moon strikes on 24th July, clarity comes rushing in. You might have a sudden realisation about a project, purpose, or pivot you’re ready to claim. And while Mercury’s retrograde means the rollout might be slow, don’t underestimate the potency of your ideas. This is a perfect time to revise your website, realign your goals, or take a social media sabbatical to tune out noise and tune into truth. You don’t have to grind for the title or push for visibility, the recognition will come naturally when you’re acting from purpose. This lunation supports you in defining success on your own terms, not society’s.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Welcome to Leo Season, Sag! The sun in Leo is hitting your sector of expansion, adventure, and higher learning. But with the dark of the moon happening in this same area, things may feel less like a road trip and more like a delayed departure. You might be questioning your beliefs, doubting your path, or wondering why that “next level” still feels out of reach. That’s okay. You’re recalibrating what freedom really means to you. Is it about running away from responsibilities? Or about building a life that reflects your soul’s actual truth? Give yourself room to revise your philosophies, and know that doubts are part of growth, not signs of failure.
The Leo New Moon on 24th July reignites your fire. You may feel a pull to enrol in a course, plan an international trip, start writing a book, or speak your truth more boldly. This lunation is here to remind you: the world is still wide, and it still wants you in it. That said, Mercury’s retrograde cautions you to double-check your itineraries, revisit old passions before diving into new ones, and most importantly, trust divine timing. You’re not behind — you’re re-aligning. Set new moon intentions this week that reflect your evolving beliefs, and let your desire to learn and grow lead the way.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Leo Season is here, activating your sector of intimacy, transformation, and shared resources. And this week’s dark moon in Leo asks you to sit with what’s been hard to admit. Maybe it’s the control you’ve tried to maintain in relationships. Maybe it’s financial fears you haven’t spoken aloud. Or maybe it’s grief, slow-burning and unprocessed, that’s surfacing now. The dark of the moon reveals the hidden contracts you’ve been upholding: the silent deals, the power dynamics, the fears you keep tucked away. But here’s the truth, you don’t have to carry it all alone. This week is an invitation to unburden, reflect, and reclaim your energy.
And then the Leo New Moon on 24th July turns the page. Think of it as an energetic inheritance: the ability to release what’s no longer working and invest in deeper, more nourishing bonds. Whether it’s with a partner, collaborator, or your own self, this lunation supports rebuilding trust, sexual healing, and financial regeneration. Yes, Mercury is still retrograde, so contracts and shared money matters require caution, but the emotional clarity is undeniable. You don’t need to do everything “perfectly” to receive abundance. You just need to know that you’re worthy of it. Let this new moon be your moment of soft power: deep, quiet, and lasting.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Leo Season highlights your sector of partnerships, and while that might sound romantic, the dark of the moon in this same area might feel more like a reckoning than a honeymoon. You’re seeing patterns in your relationships: where you overcompensate, where you avoid confrontation, where you compromise too much or not at all. This isn’t about blame; it’s about noticing. With Pluto in your sign, transformation is already underway, and this dark moon asks: are you bringing your full self to your connections, or a curated version of you? Let the emotional discomfort guide you, not to run, but to recalibrate.
The Leo New Moon on 24th July oﬀers a chance to rewrite your relationship stories. Whether single, dating, or partnered, this is your time to decide what kind of connections you want moving forward, and what you’re willing to do (or stop doing) to cultivate them. This isn’t about perfection or performance; it’s about showing up with honesty. With Mercury still retrograde, miscommunications are likely, so slow your roll, clarify intentions, and don’t take things too personally. The new moon wants to help you build something real. But first, you have to name your needs, clearly, lovingly, and without shame.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Leo Season wakes up your wellness sector, and the dark of the moon in this same area might start oﬀ by showing you where things feel oﬀ-balance. Have you been ignoring signals from your body? Stretching yourself too thin? Or maybe you’ve been feeling disconnected from your routines, unsure of what your body and spirit even need to feel good. The first half of this week invites you to pause and tune in… Let the silence be diagnostic. It’s not about fixing everything overnight, it’s about listening to your systems (emotional, physical, spiritual) without judgment.
By the time the Leo New Moon arrives on 24th July, a wave of clarity begins to form. You might feel inspired to recommit to a movement practice, reset your sleep schedule, journal more often, or say no to burnout culture once and for all. This is a prime time to set intentions around your lifestyle and your habits — but make them joyful. Leo energy isn’t here to shame you into discipline; it wants you to shine from the inside out. With Mercury now retrograde in Leo, ease into new routines rather than forcing change. And remember: the most sustainable systems are the ones built with love.
