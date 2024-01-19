Pluto In Aquarius Will Be The Most Important Astrological Transit This Year

Stargazers and astrologers have been eagerly anticipating 20th January — and for a good reason. This date marks the second time Pluto, the transformative dwarf planet, will move into Aquarius in the past year. This vibe shift takes us back to 23rd March 2023, when Pluto first entered the air sign and stayed until 11th June 2023, before backsliding into Capricorn. From 20th January to 1st September, Pluto in Aquarius will reign, but it’ll moonwalk into Capricorn one last time, from 1st September to 19th November, to make sure we are on the right path (due to Pluto’s retrograde which lasts from 2nd May to 11th October). From 19th November onwards, Pluto will be in the sign of Aquarius until 8th March 2043, and then back into Aquarius at the end of August until January 2044 — so we have plenty of time to evolve with the cosmos.
Pluto’s transit has a generational impact on many individuals born within a certain time frame. For Gen X and older millennials, Pluto in Libra occurred between 1972 and 1984 (the retrograde affected the straightforward timeline), prompting a restoration of balance and fairness. As Pluto moved into Scorpio from 1983 (it too danced backwards) to 1995, millennials directed their focus towards safeguarding themselves by using their knowledge of the world intuitively. When Pluto was in Sagittarius, between 1995 and 2008, the Gen Z population was born, and it became the truth-seeking and free-thinking crowd. Most recently, Pluto was in Capricorn from 2008 to current times, compelling the Alpha generation to change the way we conduct business. With Pluto re-entering Aquarius, we will witness a shift in how we establish global affinity, as well as a true desire for humanitarian advancement and peace.
The movement of Pluto into Aquarius is set to have a significant impact on technology, space exploration, scientific progress, and society. This shift will usher in a new era of connectivity, prompting us to explore ways to engage with our neighbours and local communities. On a broader scale, we may find ourselves drawn to humanitarian pursuits that align with our personal values and goals. Additionally, this astrological event may signify a major leap forward in our efforts to revolutionise modern science and space exploration. Look for increased discussions around moon colonisation and other planetary missions, as well as significant changes in the way we utilise technology and science. As AI continues to advance, we can expect to see a growing presence of robots in our daily lives, maybe even more than self-driving cars and automated servers in restaurants.
Pluto is often associated with death and rebirth. Aquarius is a zodiac sign known for its rebellious nature. Therefore, we can expect to see those who challenge norms and push boundaries become famous. This will be reflected in the art and media we consume, as well as in the balance of power within society.
Pluto in Aquarius urges us to transition to becoming innovators and experts in specific fields, giving us the opportunity to advance intellectually and make positive changes. This can lead to prioritising accessible health care and having open discussions about mental health. Additionally, this era can inspire us to help others succeed and create a culture of collaboration rather than competition. Together, we can create a world that is “All for one and one for all.” No one will be left behind — especially when it comes to education and embracing the new.
When Pluto was in Aquarius from 1777 to 1798, old systems were no longer working and the world wanted to break free of them and form a different hierarchy. The American Revolutionary War occurred, creating a new society where equality was supposedly valued above everything else. However, as history has shown us, that system was greatly flawed. Now that we are having the same celestial energy pass again, we have more knowledge and are wiser and the hope is that we will use that wisdom to ensure that equality exists worldwide. Most importantly, we won’t make the same historical mistake, as we rebuild the world in a progressive and modern way, getting rid of the constraints and re-examining the societal structures. We could emerge into a new culture that is truly based on equality and politics could be transformed.
This is one of the most important astrological transits of 2024. We are embarking on a major turning point in our lives and with the world at large. Yes, there will be some growing pains, but in order to move forward we have to transcend with the energy. We’ll all be affected by Pluto’s dance in Aquarius — not necessarily negatively. Embrace and welcome. Let go of the past or be dragged forward. Are you ready?