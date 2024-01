Pluto In Aquarius Will Be The Most Important Astrological Transit This Year

When Pluto was in Aquarius from 1777 to 1798, old systems were no longer working and the world wanted to break free of them and form a different hierarchy. The American Revolutionary War occurred, creating a new society where equality was supposedly valued above everything else. However, as history has shown us, that system was greatly flawed. Now that we are having the same celestial energy pass again, we have more knowledge and are wiser and the hope is that we will use that wisdom to ensure that equality exists worldwide. Most importantly, we won’t make the same historical mistake, as we rebuild the world in a progressive and modern way, getting rid of the constraints and re-examining the societal structures. We could emerge into a new culture that is truly based on equality and politics could be transformed.