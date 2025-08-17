Your Horoscope This Week: August 17 To 23
We’re entering the final days of Leo Season, and the stars are dimming the lights on the cosmic party. The first half of this week still carries the bold, passionate pulse of Leo’s fire, encouraging us to play, shine, and express ourselves unapologetically. But by Friday, August 23rd at 6:34 a.m. AEST, the sun shifts into Virgo, reminding us that after the dance comes the cool-down, after the roar comes the reflection. Virgo Season is the zodiac’s version of “wrap it up, y’all.” Winter's not quite over — but it’s time to start preparing for what’s next.
The Virgo New Moon arrives in the early hours of Friday, August 23rd at 4:06 p.m. AEST, anchoring this transition with the energy of a reset. It’s giving back-to-school, clean-slate, let’s-get-our-life-together energy. If Leo was about expressive fire, Virgo is about disciplined earth — structure, systems, and sustainable healing. Some signs (especially Fire and Air signs) may resist the shift at first. But Earth and Water signs may find themselves breathing a little easier, as Virgo’s grounded nature brings some much-needed rhythm after a highly stimulating Leo Season (especially with Mercury having recently shifted direct).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On a collective level, Virgo Season is here to ask us: “What’s the small action you can consistently take that contributes to collective healing?” Last week’s awakening Aquarius Full Moon likely exposed broken systems and illuminated long-standing imbalances. Now Virgo whispers: what’s one thing you can personally commit to — one conversation, one divestment, one habit — that could ripple outward into real change? Virgo rules the power of the everyday, the activism rooted in ritual, the progress built not through sweeping revolution, but through unwavering commitment. Remember cosmic beings: we all have the power of choice, and sometimes the most important choice you can make has to do with what you choose to say no to.
In the second half of the week, particularly as we approach the Virgo New Moon, we enter the dark of the moon period, a time when doubt, self-judgment, or imposter syndrome may rise. Virgo energy, when unbalanced, can turn critical — not just of others, but especially toward the self. If this happens, pause and ask: Whose voice is this? Where did I first learn to be this hard on myself?
The New Moon on the 23rd is your portal to reprogram. Set intentions not for a perfect life, but for a simpler, more intentional, more nurturing one. Choose a few focused shifts you’re ready to commit to — daily practices that align with who you’re becoming. Like a 5-class streak that becomes 10, then 100, remember that progress multiplies when you simply begin. This week, begin crafting a life your inner child will be proud of.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Your fire’s been flickering, Aries… but this week it steadies. The final days of Leo Season still activate your joy zone, helping you reconnect with play, pleasure, and your inner child. Mercury is no longer retrograde in that area, so misunderstandings around romance or creativity are finally clearing up. Maybe the retrograde helped you realise you were taking things too personally, or maybe it showed you where you weren’t asking for enough. Either way, you’re stepping into this week with more awareness and less ego.
By Friday, the sun moves into Virgo, and later that day the Virgo New Moon sparks a refresh in your routines and rituals. This is your cosmic chance to get organised — not in a perfectionist way, but in a grounded, body-honouring way. How can you support your nervous system more consistently? It’s time to romanticise the small stuff: fresh sheets, clean inboxes, meal prepping with music on. Start small. The seeds you plant now in your day-to-day life will blossom into bigger transformations over the next six months.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
You’re finding your footing again, Taurus… one slow breath at a time. Leo Season has been stirring things up at home, and with Mercury now direct in that part of your chart, you’re starting to make sense of it all. Maybe a family dynamic came to light or a truth you’d been avoiding finally surfaced. This week is about anchoring, so sit with what’s been revealed and burn what needs to be released. Spend time making your space feel like a sanctuary again — even if it starts with re-organising one shelf.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When Virgo Season begins on Friday, followed by the Virgo New Moon, your vibe softens into play, romance, and self-expression. You’re being reminded that joy is a birthright, not a luxury. This is a potent time to return to a hobby you’ve neglected or to share your heart more vulnerably, especially if you’ve been holding back out of fear of rejection. Virgo energy wants quality, not quantity. So give your love, your art, and your attention to what feels real. This is your soft reawakening.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
You’re back in your flow, Gemini… and it shows. Mercury Retrograde shook up your communication sector, so if the past few weeks felt like a glitchy group chat or a game of emotional telephone, you weren’t imagining things. But now Mercury’s direct, and so is your voice. The first half of the week is great for revisiting conversations that went left — or reconnecting with people you ghosted when your battery hit 2%. Take your time, but don’t overthink it. You’re allowed to change your mind and circle back.
Once Virgo Season begins, the Virgo New Moon brings your focus to your foundations: home, family, and emotional security. This is your green light to refresh your living space or set boundaries that protect your peace. You’ve been operating on high-frequency vibes for a while, and now it’s time to ground. Ask yourself: what do I need to feel rooted, safe, and nourished? You don’t have to solve everything this week. Just plant the intention. Virgo’s gift is in the details, and you’re being invited to notice what matters.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
The fog is lifting, Cancer, especially around money and self-worth. The first half of the week still carries that Leo Season heat in your values zone, and now that Mercury’s direct, you may be having some important money talks or internal realisations about your finances. What are you ready to invest in more? What are you done tolerating? You’ve been learning to separate your worth from your productivity. And now you’re being called to trust that value is innate, even before the check clears.
Once the sun and moon enter Virgo, your mental wheels start spinning. The Virgo New Moon on Friday activates your communication zone, making this a perfect week for scripting, journaling, or writing down your six-month goals. What do you really want to say — to yourself, to someone else, to the world? Virgo energy helps you get precise and intentional. This is also a great time to set new boundaries around your screen time and attention span. Protect your focus. Your mind is a sacred garden, so treat it accordingly.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The sun’s still in your sign until Friday, Leo, so you better keep shining. You may feel like you’re playing catch-up this week, especially if Mercury Retrograde had you doubting your worth or delaying your birthday plans. But it’s not too late to indulge, treat yourself, and celebrate your solar return. Book the spa day. Throw the last-minute dinner. Say yes to pleasure and soft joy. Even if it’s been a quieter (or more dramatic) season than usual, you’re being reminded that you deserve softness and self-prioritisation. Focus on how you want to feel internally… not just on how things look externally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Once Virgo Season begins on Friday, followed by the New Moon in Virgo later that day, your focus shifts from pleasure to sustainability. Your sector of income and self-worth is getting a fresh start, and so is your relationship with money. Instead of overworking or overspending, you’re invited to ground yourself in simplicity: what do you truly need to feel safe, secure, and free? Mercury, the new moon’s ruler, is now direct in your sign, so confidence is back online. Set small, tangible goals and let them compound over time. You’re not chasing wealth; you’re becoming the version of you who attracts, multiplies, and sustains it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
You’re almost there, Virgo… but first, it’s time to cocoon. The first half of the week finds you in that liminal space: the retrograde shadow is still lingering, the moon is waning, and your birthday season is so close you can taste it. But instead of rushing the glow-up, you’re being asked to slow down, rest, and reflect. You’ve been through a lot spiritually this year, and your energy is sacred. Spend the beginning of the week journaling, deleting, unplugging — whatever helps you cleanse your internal slate. Your rebirth begins soon.
And when it does? It begins with a bang. The sun enters your sign on Friday, and later that day, the Virgo New Moon rises in your sign. This is one of the most powerful moments of your entire year. You’re not just setting new intentions, you’re planting seeds for an entirely new version of yourself. But because Mercury, your ruler, is still in your closure sector, you’ll feel more selective about who you share your dreams with. Keep your circle tight. Envision yourself six months from now — thriving, rested, and aligned. Then start showing up for that version of you now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
You’re over the drama, Libra, and you’re not afraid to admit it. The first half of the week has you reflecting on your friendships, especially any connections that left you drained during Leo Season. With Mercury now direct in your friendship sector, you’re seeing things clearly, especially your own patterns of overextending or sugarcoating your boundaries. What do you really want from your community? More joy? More depth? More space? Whatever it is, this is your moment to stop settling for vibes and start curating your circle.
Once Virgo Season begins on Friday, the mood shifts inward. Later that day, the Virgo New Moon activates your healing, closure, and solitude sector, making you more introspective than usual — and that’s a good thing. Venus, your ruler, is still in sensitive Cancer, reminding you that not everyone deserves full access to your heart. Spend time solo this weekend. Write. Cry. Dream. This is your prep season: your spiritual reset before your own birthday arrives in a few weeks. Plant seeds for peace, forgiveness, and softness. Let this period of quiet fuel your power.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Let’s be real, Scorpio… you’re ready to log oﬀ. The first half of the week finds you deep in your thoughts about success, career, and your relationship with work. Mercury retrograde had you questioning everything in that department, and even though it’s now direct, you’re still feeling the ripple eﬀects. Are you climbing the right ladder? Are you even on the right mountain? The pressure to constantly “level up” is exhausting — and you’re realising that doing less may actually be your next power move. You don’t need a five-year plan right now. You just need to remember why you started.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Once Virgo Season begins on the 23rd, things start to shift, slowly but intentionally. Later that day, the Virgo New Moon lights up your community and networking sector, making this a potent time to ask for help. This isn’t about pride… it’s about practicality and purpose. Mercury is now direct in your career zone, and you can finally see who’s able and willing to support your growth. Whether you’re launching something or simply trying to lighten your load, this is your sign to put it out there. The right collaborators are waiting, so don’t suﬀer in silence — say what you need, and let yourself receive.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the first half of the week is about remembering your “why.” Leo Season has been activating your sector of purpose, expansion, and adventure, but it might’ve also overwhelmed you with options. With Mercury now direct in this part of your chart, you’re finally gaining clarity about where you want to focus your energy moving forward. Whether it’s a trip, a creative project, or a spiritual shift — pick the thing that excites your cells. The retrograde taught you what isn’t working. Now you’re free to say yes to what is.
The energy shifts on Friday as Virgo Season begins, followed by the Virgo New Moon in your career sector. It’s time to get your strategy in order. Where do you want to be by the end of 2025, and what’s one small step you can take this week to get there? This isn’t about pushing or performing. It’s about building something sustainable and soul-aligned. You have the fire, but now you need the framework. Let this Virgo lunation remind you: dreams don’t work unless you do. But when you do? They fly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
You’re unlearning survival mode, Capricorn… and it’s a process. The first half of the week invites you to reflect on your emotional patterns, especially when it comes to intimacy, vulnerability, and trust. Leo Season has been poking at your shadow side, and now, as Mercury is direct, you can finally process what it’s been trying to teach you. What relationships make you feel safe to exhale? Where are you still clinging to control out of fear? Let yourself unravel. You don’t always have to be the strong one.
Once Virgo Season starts, followed by the Virgo New Moon in your sector of expansion, you’re ready to shift gears. This is your fresh start in how you seek truth — through study, travel, mentorship, or spiritual practice. You’re craving freedom. But not the chaotic kind, the kind that comes from being deeply rooted in your values. Set intentions this week around what you want to explore next and what fears you’re ready to leave behind. A new chapter of purpose is beginning. Let curiosity be your compass.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
You’re not asking for too much… you’re asking for alignment, Aquarius. Leo Season has been spotlighting your partnerships, and the first half of the week has you reviewing what balance really looks like in your life. With Mercury now direct in your relationship zone, the fog is lifting. Some people showed their true colours during the retrograde, and some surprised you in beautiful ways. Whatever the case, you now know what you need moving forward. And you’re not afraid to name it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As the sun and moon enter Virgo later this week, your attention turns inward. The Virgo New Moon activates your sector of intimacy, secrets, and transformation — meaning this is a full-body reboot. Where have you been hiding parts of yourself to keep the peace? Where have you been shrinking? This lunation invites you to strip away the performance and get real. Whether it’s with your lover, your therapist, or your mirror, the truth wants to be seen. And once it is, you’ll feel more whole than ever.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
You’re not lazy, Pisces… you’re just healing. The first half of the week may feel like a gentle crash from the energy of Leo Season. With Mercury now direct in your wellness zone, you’re getting clarity on what routines actually support you and which ones are draining you. This isn’t the time to force a 6 a.m. workout if you’ve been running on empty. It’s about softness, balance, and daily practices that feel like care, not punishment. Let rest be your ritual.
The Virgo New Moon on Friday brings a relationship reset. With both the sun and moon in your partnership sector, you’re being invited to get intentional about how you show up in love, and how you allow yourself to be loved in return. Virgo energy wants you to get real: are your standards supporting your growth, or are they hiding your fear of intimacy? This is a powerful time to write a love letter, even if it’s to yourself. Start the new cycle with honesty. Your heart deserves nothing less.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT