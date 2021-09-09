‘It Was A Clean Slate’: The Unexpected Freedom Of Making New Friends As An Adult

“The friendships I have now, I’ve established through common ground,” Yasmin tells us. “Getting to know people without the pressure of say, being in school and needing to bend yourself to maintain the convenience of a group of friends, means you’re able to get to know each other from a better starting point.” She adds that new relationships can always become old ones. “Sure we might not be able to laugh about our old teachers or reminisce over funny childhood stories, but we just get each other, as we are now. And I enjoy my time, and who I am, way more around my current friends — who I’ve only known for about two years — than I do with friendships I have from my younger days.”