My Partner Doesn’t Know My Real Financial Situation

How a partner reacts when disclosing your financial status can be telling, too. Two weeks ago, Beth*, 26, got into a new relationship. She has £8,000 ($16,430) worth of debt, plus £11,000 ($22,595) of student loans (a debt that many of us have but fail to see as “real”). In the past, she’s kept these details secret from new romantic interests but decided this time that she would be open from the off. She wanted emotional support, and to be transparent. “It can feel pressurising, especially when you want to go out on dates,” she says. The question of who will pay can be a source of anxiety. Beth has come to see her debt as “nothing to be ashamed of”. It’s simply a part of her life that one day will hopefully be gone. “I've been able to detach that from my identity, and whether or not the other person understands, that reflects upon them. I don’t see that as my problem.” This time, thankfully, her new boyfriend did understand. That’s a different kind of wealth.