I Have Terrible Money Habits. How Can I Break Them?

And this might be the worst part: Before I lost my job, I had about $25,000 in my superannuation. At a particularly bad moment when my checking account was looking scary low, I withdrew about $15,000 of that. I opted to automatically deduct taxes, but I’ll have to pay state taxes on the sum come tax time. The entire situation has made me both anxious and embarrassed. I guess my question is, how can I get on the right track and stop (or at least slow) my descent into financial ruin? Is it possible to do so while still holding on to some of those creature comforts like buying new clothes and dining out with friends, or do I have to say goodbye to all that?