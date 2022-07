I Met With A Millennial Financial Advisor — Here’s What I Learned

In the spirit of financial education, I reached out to David Currie, a financial advisor and founder of Wealthy Self . The financial planning business focuses on helping young people in particular to achieve their money goals, whatever that may look like. Unlike accountants, financial advisors can literally advise you on where you should put your money and reach out to other financial institutions such as mortgage brokers and solicitors for you. As Currie describes it, financial advisors are the "gel" between a whole range of professionals. Ultimately, they can help clients to reach their life and money goals.