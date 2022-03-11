5 Steps To Get On Top Of Your Money Before EOFY

Please note that this information is general in nature and shouldn't be construed as financial advice.
We may only be in the first quarter of 2022 but let’s be real, it’ll be June 30 before we know it, marking the End of Financial Year (EOFY) period. In Australia, the financial year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.
EOFY is a fresh start for individuals and businesses to take control of their money, sort out their tax returns and regroup for the next fiscal year. However, getting on top of your finances at any point of the year can be tough, not to mention emotional. If you need a little motivation to get on top of your bank balance before June 30 rolls around, then read on.