"Notice what is happening in the body and then use the body to help regulate your nervous system," Chantel advises. "You can do this by slowing down the breath, orienting yourself in your space and becoming aware of your five senses: what do you see, what do you hear, what do you feel, what do you smell, what do you taste? Once you are feeling more regulated, explore the narrative that is arising around money for you and then ask what the source of the narrative is. For example, maybe something is coming up around worthiness and asking yourself where you first learned this can help separate you from the narrative."